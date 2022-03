Google Home app gets a massive update, more new features coming soon

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

The Google Home app is not particularly known for being without flaws, but Google has plans to make it much easier to use and, hopefully, patch some issues in the process. The first step has been made today, as Google has just revealed some of the changes it included in the most recent Home update, as well as some of the features that will be coming soon.The new Google Home update focuses on make it easier for users to control smart devices. “Simpler controls” is the goal of this update, so over the next few weeks, you might notice new controls on the home view. According to Google, Android users will most likely notice a “familiar experience” to the smart home controls that launched with Android 11.Still, the new controls that will be available on both Android and iOS will make it easier to quickly find and monitor the status of the smart devices in your home. New controls will allow you to tap to turn a device on or off, slide left or right to make adjustments, as well as long press for more controls.As far as privacy settings go, the new update introduces a new hub where Google Home users will be able to manage their privacy by reviewing and adjusting privacy controls, home activity and Assistant data settings on the fly.But that’s not all! Google announced that later this month, more improvements are coming to the app’s home feed. The upcoming update will automatically sort your home’s recent and most important events in a new layout.