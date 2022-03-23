Google Home app gets a massive update, more new features coming soon

Google Home app gets a massive update, more new features coming soon0
The new Google Home update focuses on make it easier for users to control smart devices. “Simpler controls” is the goal of this update, so over the next few weeks, you might notice new controls on the home view. According to Google, Android users will most likely notice a “familiar experience” to the smart home controls that launched with Android 11.
As far as privacy settings go, the new update introduces a new hub where Google Home users will be able to manage their privacy by reviewing and adjusting privacy controls, home activity and Assistant data settings on the fly.
But that’s not all! Google announced that later this month, more improvements are coming to the app’s home feed. The upcoming update will automatically sort your home’s recent and most important events in a new layout.
Things that are NOT allowed: