 Google's hot new Fitbit smartwatches are already on a cool Best Buy sale - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+
iPhone 14 announcement event
Upcoming event
iPhone 14 announcement event
Sep 07, Wed, 12:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
How to watch and what to expect at the next Apple Event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8, AirPods Pro 2 and more

Google's hot new Fitbit smartwatches are already on a cool Best Buy sale

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google's hot new Fitbit smartwatches are already on a cool Best Buy sale
They may not look as exciting as the Pixel Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 duo, or even Garmin's latest (square-shaped) battery life champion at first glance, but if their predecessors and their own apparent value for money are any indication, Fitbit's new Sense 2 and Versa 4 could well make our list of the best smartwatches money can buy as soon as they're actually released.

For now, the two Android and iOS-compatible intelligent timepieces can be pre-ordered in exchange for $299.95 and $229.95 respectively, and if you hurry, Best Buy will throw in a pretty valuable $50 e-gift card at no extra cost.

Fitbit Versa 4

Fitness Smartwatch, Multiple Colors, Free $50 Gift Card
Gift
$229 95
Pre-order at BestBuy

Fitbit Sense 2

Advanced Health Smartwatch, Multiple Colors, Free $50 Gift Card
Gift
$299 95
Pre-order at BestBuy

Although perhaps not comparable with a few of the retailer's other great Labor Day deals available on everything from smartwatches to smartphones and tablets, this does beat the $40 digital coupon included with the aforementioned "regular" Galaxy Watch 5 while falling short of the $60 gift card offered alongside Samsung's considerably costlier Watch 5 Pro.

Despite technically being manufactured by Fitbit parent Google, the Sense 2 and Versa 4 do not run a full version of the search giant's Wear OS platform, lacking Play Store access while offering native Google Wallet and Maps support.

Compared to some of their direct rivals, including the upcoming Pixel Watch and Apple Watch Series 8, these health-tracking heavyweights are set to hold an absolutely massive advantage in the battery life department, purportedly running for close to an entire week (rather than an entire day) on a single charge.

The key difference between the Sense and Versa lines remains ECG monitoring technology, which is only present on the former, with the latter also lacking its brother's "all-day" stress management tools.

Of course, both the cheaper Fitbit Versa 4 and the more capable Sense 2 come with the exact same 24/7 heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation, in-depth sleep tracking, built-in GPS functionality, and more than 40 pre-installed exercise modes designed to keep up with the active lifestyles of their most adventurous future owners.

The $50 gift cards currently included with Best Buy pre-orders are basically the cherry on top of two already compelling value propositions, which Fitbit and Google themselves are unable to match (let alone eclipse) at the time of this writing.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G and Google's Pixel 6a are seeing some of their lowest prices this Labor Day
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G and Google's Pixel 6a are seeing some of their lowest prices this Labor Day
The UK government will soon introduce 'tough' new rules for UK telecoms
The UK government will soon introduce 'tough' new rules for UK telecoms
Europe set to mandate new Android version updates by Christmas and 5 years of repairs
Europe set to mandate new Android version updates by Christmas and 5 years of repairs
Labor Day Phone Sales 2022: save big on Samsung, Pixel and much more
Labor Day Phone Sales 2022: save big on Samsung, Pixel and much more
Save up to $1,300 on new Galaxy Z phones, get extra $100 gift card with Best Buy Totaltech
Save up to $1,300 on new Galaxy Z phones, get extra $100 gift card with Best Buy Totaltech
Watch the Apple iPhone 14 September event: what to expect from 'Far Out'
Watch the Apple iPhone 14 September event: what to expect from 'Far Out'

Popular stories

Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
iPhone 14, iOS 16 to turn millions of Android users into “Apple sheep”: Tim Cook has a plan
iPhone 14, iOS 16 to turn millions of Android users into “Apple sheep”: Tim Cook has a plan
Amazon has the 256GB OnePlus 10 Pro beast on sale at a new all-time low price
Amazon has the 256GB OnePlus 10 Pro beast on sale at a new all-time low price
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Amazon outdoes itself with better-than-Prime Day OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro deals
Amazon outdoes itself with better-than-Prime Day OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro deals
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless