Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro can now be yours with Best Buy gift cards
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you haven't been entirely satisfied by the best Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro deals available for the earliest buyers of Samsung's newest Wear OS-powered devices, you might want to pay a little attention to this cool promotion we just discovered while casually browsing Best Buy's website.
The retailer appears to have kicked off a pretty exciting and completely unprecedented sale... at some point in the last couple of days, bundling every single Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro model with a nice and handy e-gift card at their regular prices.
There are 16 different items you can purchase right now for anywhere between $279.99 and $499.99 apiece with either a $40 or $60 digital voucher usable on any and all future Best Buy shopping websites.
Naturally, the more valuable gift card requires a purchase of a premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro version in a 45mm size with or without standalone cellular connectivity, while the 40 and 44mm non-Pro Galaxy Watch 5 can be yours in a Bluetooth-only or LTE-enabled variant and a few different paint jobs with the same $40 freebie included.
Although we're not 100 percent certain you'll all find these new bundle deals more compelling than the outright discounts recently offered by Woot, most bargain hunters will definitely appreciate the lack of a trade-in requirement or any other strings attached.
As gifts go, these may well be considered more attractive than the complimentary wireless charger thrown in by Amazon at the time of this writing with Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro orders.
Even though it's still early days, and a few dangerous rivals are only coming out now or still preparing for a commercial release in time for the holidays, Samsung may have the best of the best smartwatches for Android users on its hands here and you could get them on your wrist on a good deal for a presumably limited time only.
