Google confirms future improvements to the "Find My Device" network for more accurate tracking





Google is working to make the Android Find My Device network more reliable at locating lost items!



A spokesperson for the company shared in a statement with me that they're "actively working to roll out enhancements" to the network over the coming weeks that'll improve the… pic.twitter.com/Dmokrc9fPk — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) June 26, 2024

While these improvements are in progress, Google recommends users proactively optimize their tracker's performance by adjusting a specific setting. Navigate to the Find My Device section within your Security & privacy settings and select the 'Find your offline devices' option. Switching the setting to 'With network in all areas' can help improve the network's ability to pinpoint lost items, particularly in areas with lower user traffic.



Despite this setting adjustment, it's important to note that the most significant improvements in location accuracy and speed are expected to become noticeable only after Google's broader network enhancements are fully implemented in the coming weeks.



For those who haven't yet invested in a tracker compatible with Google's enhanced Find My Device network, the recently announced



Recommended Stories While these improvements are in progress, Google recommends users proactively optimize their tracker's performance by adjusting a specific setting. Navigate to the Find My Device section within your Security & privacy settings and select the 'Find your offline devices' option. Switching the setting to 'With network in all areas' can help improve the network's ability to pinpoint lost items, particularly in areas with lower user traffic.Despite this setting adjustment, it's important to note that the most significant improvements in location accuracy and speed are expected to become noticeable only after Google's broader network enhancements are fully implemented in the coming weeks.For those who haven't yet invested in a tracker compatible with Google's enhanced Find My Device network, the recently announced Moto Tag presents an appealing alternative. This tracker boasts a built-in UWB (Ultra-Wideband) chip, a feature that enables precise location tracking when communicating with other UWB-enabled devices. Notably, this advanced technology is not currently available in other Bluetooth trackers like the Chipolo and Pebblebee models, even those with similar price points.The combination of Google's ongoing network improvements and the introduction of innovative trackers like the Moto Tag signals a promising future for the Find My Device ecosystem. Users can anticipate soon having an increasingly reliable and efficient experience in locating their misplaced belongings.

Google is taking significant steps to improve the reliability of its Find My Device network, acknowledging recent performance concerns highlighted in tests with trackers like the ones offered by Chipolo and Pebblebee. In the statement seen below, the tech giant confirmed that it is actively rolling out enhancements aimed at boosting the speed and accuracy of locating lost items through this network.