Google Calendar and Microsoft Outlook finally play nice with each other
Google is now rolling out a new update that’s supposed to make Calendar work smoother with Microsoft’s Outlook app. Those who missed appointments because the interoperability between the two apps was less than optimal, will be pleased to know that the latest update addresses many of these issues.
The recent improvements to “Calendar Interoperability” should solve any problems related to scheduling time and collaborative management for both calendar apps. Here is what’s in the newest Google Calendar update:
The update is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business users. Those with personal Google Accounts are getting the updated version of Google Calendar too.
- Microsoft Outlook users who also have a Google Calendar with the same email address can receive Google Calendar invitations and RSVPs in Outlook.
- A default meeting reminder will be generated in Microsoft Outlook if the invitation was created in Google Calendar to help make sure guests using Outlook do not miss events.
- Non-Google Calendar recurring events will be more systematically and accurately updated in Google Calendar.
As far as availability goes, there will be no rollout since these improvements are already live and available for everyone. If you’re an admin, you won’t have to do anything, as these update will be automatically deployed.
