Google Calendar update brings simplified controls over unwanted events appearing in your schedule

Google Calendar update brings simplified controls over unwanted events appearing in your schedule0
You can now prevent more precisely automatically added event invitations in Google Calendar
The "Automatically add invitations" section of Google Calendar had three options in total (before the update):
- Yes
- Yes, but don’t send event notifications unless I have responded “Yes” or “Maybe”
- No, only show invitations to which I have responded
With the new change, this option will be located in the same place and be called "Add invitations to my calendar", bringing a more simplified look, with only two options to choose from:
- From everyone: “Always have invitations automatically added”
- When I respond to the invitation in email: this will add invitations only if you have responded in the email event invitation. Choosing this option brings an additional "Let others see all invitations if they have permission to view or edit my events" checkbox
These controls will help you better manage your calendar with less manual work, while still ensuring you won't be getting any unwanted events appear on your calendar.
This change will be available only to future events, and existing ones will remain visible unless you manually choose to delete them. Additionally, Google has moved the Yes/Maybe option to the notifications section.
What's more, if you chose to add to your calendar only events to which you have responded, you will receive an email invitation to all events, even if the organizer didn't choose to send an email. That's made so you won't miss any important event. However, this applies only to invitations for events and doesn't apply to updates.