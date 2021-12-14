Google Calendar update brings simplified controls over unwanted events appearing in your schedule

You can now prevent more precisely automatically added event invitations in Google Calendar

Yes

Yes, but don’t send event notifications unless I have responded “Yes” or “Maybe”

No, only show invitations to which I have responded

From everyone: “Always have invitations automatically added”

When I respond to the invitation in email: this will add invitations only if you have responded in the email event invitation. Choosing this option brings an additional "Let others see all invitations if they have permission to view or edit my events" checkbox

These controls will help you better manage your calendar with less manual work, while still ensuring you won't be getting any unwanted events appear on your calendar.







