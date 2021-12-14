Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Software updates Apps Google

Google Calendar update brings simplified controls over unwanted events appearing in your schedule

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Google Calendar update brings simplified controls over unwanted events appearing in your schedule
A new update brings improvements to the Google Calendar setting that is supposed to prevent unwanted event invitations from automatically appearing in your calendar. Now, the "Automatically add invitations" preference for Google Calendar is getting more options for you to choose from, reports 9to5Google.

You can now prevent more precisely automatically added event invitations in Google Calendar


The "Automatically add invitations" section of Google Calendar had three options in total (before the update):
  • Yes
  • Yes, but don’t send event notifications unless I have responded “Yes” or “Maybe”
  • No, only show invitations to which I have responded

With the new change, this option will be located in the same place and be called "Add invitations to my calendar", bringing a more simplified look, with only two options to choose from:
  • From everyone: “Always have invitations automatically added”
  • When I respond to the invitation in email: this will add invitations only if you have responded in the email event invitation. Choosing this option brings an additional "Let others see all invitations if they have permission to view or edit my events" checkbox

These controls will help you better manage your calendar with less manual work, while still ensuring you won't be getting any unwanted events appear on your calendar.


This change will be available only to future events, and existing ones will remain visible unless you manually choose to delete them. Additionally, Google has moved the Yes/Maybe option to the notifications section.

What's more, if you chose to add to your calendar only events to which you have responded, you will receive an email invitation to all events, even if the organizer didn't choose to send an email. That's made so you won't miss any important event. However, this applies only to invitations for events and doesn't apply to updates.

The change is now rolling out to both Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google accounts.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Galaxy S22 series display resolutions tipped online: no display upgrade?
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Galaxy S22 series display resolutions tipped online: no display upgrade?
Realistic-looking Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Note dummies highlight their stark differences
by Anam Hamid,  23
Realistic-looking Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Note dummies highlight their stark differences
Huawei announces P50 Pocket foldable flip phone will be unveiled on December 23rd
by Alan Friedman,  1
Huawei announces P50 Pocket foldable flip phone will be unveiled on December 23rd
Samsung video promotes the durability of the 5G Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3
by Alan Friedman,  0
Samsung video promotes the durability of the 5G Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3
Update to iOS 15.2 could arrive early next week; here's what you can expect (UPDATE: It's here!)
by Alan Friedman,  1
Update to iOS 15.2 could arrive early next week; here's what you can expect (UPDATE: It's here!)
Google asks Pixel users for feedback on Android 12L
by Alan Friedman,  1
Google asks Pixel users for feedback on Android 12L
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless