Gboard's Assistant-powered voice typing feature to be introduced next week alongside 5G Pixel 6 line



According to XDA , a new voice-powered typing experience is set to launch with the release of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Last year, some Google Pixel users were able to manually enable the Assistant-powered keyboard dictation allowing them to compose a message with their voices, delete what they entered by saying "Delete," and disseminate the message by saying "Send."





Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro could be introduced sporting Google's new Assistant based







A few months later, Google rolled out the feature to Pixel users, but the rollout was quickly halted and the feature wiped off users' phones. Now, with the name of the feature apparently revised from "Enhanced voice typing" to "Assistant voice typing," it appears that the popular Google Assistant name will help promote it as the feature takes another shot at sticking-this time with the new Pixel 6 models. XDA has created a list of possible voice commands that might be used with GBoard's new Google Assistant-powered voice typing feature:





Typing and Sending



"Send" – Send your voice-typed text.

"Stop" – Stop voice typing and close the mic. You can also tap the mic to stop.

To keep the mic open – Double-tap the mic to continue voice typing until you tap it again, close the keyboard, or say "Stop."

"Delete" – Delete the last word or a selected word.

"Clear" – Remove the last sentence.

"Clear all" – Remove all text.

"Undo" – Undo the last “Clear” or “Delete” action.





To correct or replace a word, tap to correct the word and then type out or spell the replacement word. To start typing hands-free, say "Hey Google, type. The "Hey Google" feature must be enabled. The following words are used to type forms verbally, or to compose emails:





Forms and emails



"Next" – Move to the next text field.

"Previous" – Move to the previous text field.

"Set recipient" – Add a contact you’d like to send your email to.

"Add Emma to Cc" – Add a contact to Cc on your email.

"Set subject" – Add a subject to your email.





The emojis that can be added using voice typing are easily describable such as :





"Lol emoji," "Heart emoji," "Kissing emoji," "Crying emoji," "Smiling with teeth emoji," "Heart eyes emoji," '"Thumbs up emoji," "Happy face emoji," "In love face emoji," and "Thank you emoji."



Google has already said that the homegrown Google Tensor chip being used on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will allow for big improvements in voice recognition, translation, captioning, and dictation. It seems that everything is in place for Gboard's voice typing feature to debut with the new Pixel models on October 19th. The release date for the latest Pixel models could be October 28th.

Will the Pixel 6 line produce legitimate challengers to Apple and Samsung?







We could hear Google announce that both phones will receive four Android updates taking the devices from Android 12 to Android 16 by the time you'll need to be looking at a new Pixel model. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will also support at least five years of Android security updates. We could see the same promises made to the Google Pixel Fold if such a model is introduced next week.





The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro legitimately have a large number of iPhone users wondering whether they should purchase a 2021 iPhone 13 model, or whether they should give the totally redesigned Pixel 6 series a chance. Google has increased the battery sizes so that the Pixel 6 carries a 4614mAh battery, and the Pixel 6 Pro is powered by7 a 5003mAh battery. Google Assistant is many times better than Siri and Android's customization is taken to another level with Android 12.





It is going to be a tough decision for many and the main question to be answered next week is whether Google has finally been able to build a legit flagship phone that can go toe-to-toe with the iPhone and the Samsung Galaxy S models.

