Google announces new features for all Android devices, including one assumed shelved or delayed





Here's a quick rundown of all the updates Google announced today for Android devices:



Scam detection The first update helps keep you safe from tricky text messages. If your phone sees something that looks like a scam, it will tell you right away. You can then block the person and report the message. This happens on your phone, so your messages stay private. With so many scams out there, this feature can help stop people from losing money or giving away important information. You can learn more information on how this feature works here The first update helps keep you safe from tricky text messages. If your phone sees something that looks like a scam, it will tell you right away. You can then block the person and report the message. This happens on your phone, so your messages stay private. With so many scams out there, this feature can help stop people from losing money or giving away important information. You can learn more information on how this feature works





This feature was shown off at Google I/O last year and made a huge impression. However, as mention of it was quietly removed from a Google blog post last week, it was assumed that the feature wasn't ready and therefore might have been delayed . It's great to see that wasn't the case after all.





Live location sharing

Another helpful update lets you share your location with people you trust. Using the "Find my Device" app, the same app you use to find your lost phone, you can now show your friends where you are on a map. This is great for meeting up or making sure someone gets home safe. It works no matter what kind of phone your friends have. You decide who sees your location and for how long, and your phone will remind you who you are sharing with. This makes it easy to keep track of everyone and stay connected.









Game in your car while you're parked If you spend time waiting in your car, you can now play more games on your car’s screen. Games like Candy Crush and Angry Birds are now available to play in Android Auto. Just If you spend time waiting in your car, you can now play more games on your car’s screen. Games like Candy Crush and Angry Birds are now available to play in Android Auto. Just download them to your phone , and you can play them in your car. This is a nice way to pass the time while you are parked. Having more entertainment options in the car can make waiting less boring.







Shopping insights in Chrome For those who like to shop online, Chrome on Android now has tools to help you find better prices. You can see how prices have changed over time, get alerts when prices drop, and compare prices from different websites. Your phone will even tell you when a price is low. This makes it easier to know when to buy something and save money. With so many things to buy online, it can be hard to know if you are getting a good deal, so these new tools will now help you make smarter choices. For those who like to shop online, Chrome on Android now has tools to help you find better prices. You can see how prices have changed over time, get alerts when prices drop, and compare prices from different websites. Your phone will even tell you when a price is low. This makes it easier to know when to buy something and save money. With so many things to buy online, it can be hard to know if you are getting a good deal, so these new tools will now help you make smarter choices.



Recommended Stories





All of these new features will be available for all Android devices, not just Pixel phones. However, if you happen to be a Pixel user, there are several other goodies rolling out as well that are specific to Pixel, which you can check out here All of these new features will be available for all Android devices, not just Pixel phones. However, if you happen to be a Pixel user, there are several other goodies rolling out as well that are specific to Pixel, which you can check out. Personally, I think the scam detection and shopping tools are the most practical, as they address common issues many people face daily.