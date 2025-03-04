GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Google announces new features for all Android devices, including one assumed shelved or delayed

Android Software updates Google
Image of a woman looking at a Samsung Galaxy device with two new Android features floating beside her
Android users, listen up! Starting today, Google is rolling out some new tools to Android devices to make things a bit easier and safer. The most impactful of all being your phone's new ability to spot potential scams in text messages, a feature that has been highly expected for a while now. Also, you can easily share your location with friends and family, play more games in your car, and find better deals when you shop online.

Here's a quick rundown of all the updates Google announced today for Android devices:

Scam detection

The first update helps keep you safe from tricky text messages. If your phone sees something that looks like a scam, it will tell you right away. You can then block the person and report the message. This happens on your phone, so your messages stay private. With so many scams out there, this feature can help stop people from losing money or giving away important information. You can learn more information on how this feature works here.

This feature was shown off at Google I/O last year and made a huge impression. However, as mention of it was quietly removed from a Google blog post last week, it was assumed that the feature wasn't ready and therefore might have been delayed. It's great to see that wasn't the case after all.

Illustration of the Scam Detection feature on Android Messages
Scam Detection feature in Messages. | Image credit — Google


Live location sharing

Another helpful update lets you share your location with people you trust. Using the "Find my Device" app, the same app you use to find your lost phone, you can now show your friends where you are on a map. This is great for meeting up or making sure someone gets home safe. It works no matter what kind of phone your friends have. You decide who sees your location and for how long, and your phone will remind you who you are sharing with. This makes it easy to keep track of everyone and stay connected.

Live location sharing with &#039;Find My Device&#039; app. | Image credit — Google - Google announces new features for all Android devices, including one assumed shelved or delayed
Live location sharing with 'Find My Device' app. | Image credit — Google

Game in your car while you're parked

If you spend time waiting in your car, you can now play more games on your car’s screen. Games like Candy Crush and Angry Birds are now available to play in Android Auto. Just download them to your phone, and you can play them in your car. This is a nice way to pass the time while you are parked. Having more entertainment options in the car can make waiting less boring.

Gaming in Android Auto. | Image credit — Google - Google announces new features for all Android devices, including one assumed shelved or delayed
Gaming in Android Auto. | Image credit — Google

Shopping insights in Chrome

For those who like to shop online, Chrome on Android now has tools to help you find better prices. You can see how prices have changed over time, get alerts when prices drop, and compare prices from different websites. Your phone will even tell you when a price is low. This makes it easier to know when to buy something and save money. With so many things to buy online, it can be hard to know if you are getting a good deal, so these new tools will now help you make smarter choices.

Recommended Stories
Shopping insights in Chrome on Android. | Image credit — Google - Google announces new features for all Android devices, including one assumed shelved or delayed
Shopping insights in Chrome on Android. | Image credit — Google


All of these new features will be available for all Android devices, not just Pixel phones. However, if you happen to be a Pixel user, there are several other goodies rolling out as well that are specific to Pixel, which you can check out here. Personally, I think the scam detection and shopping tools are the most practical, as they address common issues many people face daily.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

