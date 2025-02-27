GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

An eagerly awaited Google Pixel phone feature might be disappointingly delayed

Back during Google I/O last year, Google treated us to a sneak peek of a new scam prevention tool for Pixel phones. This impressive and super useful tool, was thought to be rolling out this coming month, but it now looks like it has been delayed, leaving users without a clear timeline for its release. 

The rumored March release spawned from information posted on a Google blog post that originally indicated this timeline. However, that detail has since been removed, creating uncertainty about when, or even if, it will be implemented.

This feature, designed to identify and alert users to potential scams during phone calls and within text messages, works by analyzing conversation patterns and text message content, looking for indicators of fraudulent activity. The phone app version would provide real-time alerts during calls, while the messaging version would either flag suspicious texts or move them to a spam folder.


The technology behind this scam detection varies depending on the Pixel device. Newer Pixel 9 phones are expected to utilize Gemini Nano, Google's advanced on-device AI. Older models, from the Pixel 6 onward, will rely on different machine learning models that process data locally. The initial plan was to introduce this safety measure as part of the March Pixel update. However, the removal of all references to the feature from the blog suggests a change in strategy.

It is unclear why mentions of the feature coming next month has been removed from Google's website. Perhaps Google has discovered unforeseen problems with the feature that prevents the company from releasing it next month, or it is also possible that they decided to refine the feature before releasing it to the public. The removal of the feature from the blog post could also mean the feature is being pushed back to a later update.

Regardless of the timeline, this feature seems like it would be impactful enough that I wouldn't mind waiting a few more months for it. It seems like scammers have an unlimited amount of creativity when it comes to coming up with schemes to cheat innocent people out of their money. The increasing amount of scam texts I am receiving now, be it for nonexisting unpaid tolls or an incredible work from home opportunity, is enough to drive anyone mad. Hopefully, once it rolls out, this tool can have the same effect on those scam calls and texts that the Call Screening tool has had on the number of spam calls.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

