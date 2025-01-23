Good news! One of Galaxy S25 Ultra's most-wanted S Pen features is here to stay
The Galaxy S25 Ultra's S Pen, although lacking Bluetooth, will still be able to notify you if you’ve left it behind.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra's S Pen unfortunately no longer supports Bluetooth, but Samsung has mercifully decided to keep most of the S Pen's unique and smart features, including a quite important one (especially paramount if you happen to be forgetful).
The feature "Warn if S Pen is left behind" is still here. The Galaxy S25 Ultra S Pen's Air Actions are unfortunately not a part of the package anymore, and if you thought that would mean this safety feature would be nuked, you'll be glad to hear it doesn't require Bluetooth to work, so it's here to stay.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra, just like previous Ultra models, knows whether or not the S Pen is in its holster, and thanks to that, the safety feature doesn't need a Bluetooth connection. It works just like before: if you remove the S Pen and walk away with your phone with the screen off, a warning will let you know about the potential mishap.
You can set the feature on your Galaxy S25 Ultra in the "More S Pen settings" menu inside the Settings app. It's advisable you keep this feature on, as you never know when a bout of forgetfulness might hit you. Maybe, if you plan to ditch the S Pen altogether, only then would it make sense for you to disable it.
Despite the missing S Pen Bluetooth actions, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is still one of the best stylus phones while rivals such as the iPhone 16 Pro or Pixel 9 don't even have styluses. And if it's of any consolation, the Galaxy S25 Ultra upgrades on many fronts to compensate: you get a faster chip, smarter AI, a leveled-up ultra-wide camera, a stunning design, and even, surprisingly - better-sounding speakers.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Ultra's S Pen is as good as ever for drawing or taking notes though, so the downgrade in Bluetooth powers didn't harm its primary functions. It still has a high-precision 0.7mm nib and 4069 pressure levels.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is now available for pre-order just like the Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Plus. General availability starts on February 7.
