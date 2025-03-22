Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

Getting connected just got way easier for Samsung Galaxy S25 users with an Android tablet

Finally, owners of the newest Samsung phone can easily share their internet connection with any Android tablet, thanks to a not so new feature. The Galaxy S25 is the first device from the popular phone OEM to include Android's Instant Hotspot, a convenient way to get your tablet online when Wi-Fi isn't available. This update removes a previous hurdle for those who owned a Samsung phone but preferred a tablet from a different company.

Previously, Samsung offered its own system called Auto Hotspot, which allowed a seamless connection between Samsung phones and tablets. While convenient for those fully invested in the Samsung ecosystem, it left users with a Samsung phone and a non-Samsung tablet needing to manually turn on the phone's hotspot and then connect the tablet. This extra step was a slight annoyance for many.

Android's Instant Hotspot offers a more streamlined approach. It's part of Android's broader set of tools designed to make using multiple Android devices together easier. This feature, managed through Google Play Services, has been available on other Android phone brands for some time, allowing them to effortlessly share their internet access with any Android tablet or Chromebook. However, Samsung phones were notably missing this capability until now.

Screenshots of the Cross-Device Services and Instant Hotspot toggles in One UI 7. | Images credit — Android Authority

Information on Google's support pages confirm the inclusion of Instant Hotspot. The process is straightforward: when your tablet needs an internet connection, it will notify you if your nearby phone can provide it. A simple tap on the "connect" button on the tablet will then activate a temporary hotspot on your Galaxy S25, establishing the connection automatically. Users also have the option to manually select their phone's hotspot from the tablet's Wi-Fi menu.

Interestingly, while Google's official information suggests this feature is limited to the Galaxy S25 and newer models, some users who have updated their older Samsung phones to the latest One UI 7 software are also reporting the availability of Instant Hotspot. This hints that the software update, rather than just the new phone hardware, might be the key to unlocking this functionality for a wider range of Samsung devices.

It's good to see Samsung finally embracing this standard Android feature. Providing users with more flexibility and seamless integration across different brands within the Android ecosystem is definitely a welcome change.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

