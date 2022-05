Gboard split keyboard may soon arrive on tablets and foldables

Gboard Split Keyboard









There's no information about potential rollout, or anything official for that matter. It's safe to say that this option will be available through the dot menu on the Gboard app (you can see the button under the menu in one of the screenshots) but at this point there are no users with that functionality enabled, even in beta.





Back in March, we reported that Google is working on a split screen Gboard virtual keyboard for larger and foldable displays . At the time, the giveaway was a toggle on a Gboard beta (version 11.5.05.427194903) that included a very interesting description, reading "Split layout to include duplicate keys that can be toggled on or off."Now, there’s a development in this story - a couple of screenshots of the alleged Gboard split keyboard have been posted online by the Twitter user @RKBDI . Looking at the screenshots, it seems that Google is using the conventional approach to slip the keyboard into two symmetrical halves, duplicating some of the letters (as mentioned in the previous leak).The concept of a split virtual keyboard is not new, not in the slightest. Samsung and Microsoft have both employed the split option in their keyboard apps at some point, and even though there are some minor differences (Samsung splits the spacebar in two halves, while in Gboard it’s one piece), the idea stays the same.