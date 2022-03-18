 Google is testing a split screen Gboard virtual keyboard for larger and foldable displays - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View
Android Apps Google

Google is testing a split screen Gboard virtual keyboard for larger and foldable displays

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Google is testing a split screen Gboard virtual keyboard for larger and foldable displays
Google is reportedly testing a new look for the Gboard virtual keyboard that would join together with Android 12L to improve the large-screen tablet and foldable experience on Android devices. A recent screen found in the Gboard beta showed how the virtual Android keyboard could be split vertically down the middle. In Android 6 Marshmallow, Google tested such a split, but it was never taken past the testing stage.

Android Police recently spotted a toggle on a Gboard beta (version 11.5.05.427194903) that included, under the layout section, a heading that read "Split layout to include duplicated keys that can be toggled on or off." The small print under the setting said, "When the keyboard is set to split layout, some keys will be duplicated on both sides." However, even with the toggle enabled, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 that had this option listed still could not create a split layout on the display indicative of an app being worked on by its developer.

If duplicate keys do appear along both sides of the split, it should help those who type on their phones using their thumbs type faster.

If you want to join the Gboard beta program, open up the app's listing in the Google Play Store, and in the section underneath "Developer contact," you should see the option to become a Gboard beta tester. Saying yes means that you will see new features before the public does. And the developers are hoping to hear your feedback to help them figure out what to do to improve the new features added to the app.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google is down; Maps, Search, Gmail, Chrome, and more are affected
by Alan Friedman,  8
Google is down; Maps, Search, Gmail, Chrome, and more are affected
iPhone SE 3 has a new authentication feature that could also come to the iPhone 14
by Anam Hamid,  2
iPhone SE 3 has a new authentication feature that could also come to the iPhone 14
Best Apple iPhone SE 2022 deals
by Daniel Petrov,  2
Best Apple iPhone SE 2022 deals
Wear OS 3 screenshots have just been leaked
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Wear OS 3 screenshots have just been leaked
Best waterproof Bluetooth speakers for summer
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  6
Best waterproof Bluetooth speakers for summer
T-Mobile may need to drop the misleading '5G' from its 5G Home Internet advertising
by Adrian Diaconescu,  12
T-Mobile may need to drop the misleading '5G' from its 5G Home Internet advertising
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless