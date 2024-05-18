The Garmin Vivoactive 5 drops to an even better price on Amazon, only for a short while
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do you need a new smartwatch but are tired of popular Galaxy and Apple wearables’ unimpressive battery life? The Garmin Vivoactive 5 might be just the right one for you. Unlike some Garmin watches, this bad boy has a gorgeous OLED touchscreen, and guess what? It’s now available at its best price on Amazon, sold at 19% off.
We follow prices for this model closely and haven’t encountered such a markdown before. The rare times you can find it at discounted prices, it’s available at 17% off, saving you $50. In fact, almost all colors currently retail at that same $50 off. But not the model Black, which can now be yours at a $58 cheaper price. Albeit not that much different, the discount still lands it at the lowest price we’ve seen so far, offering more value for your money.
If you’re familiar with Garmin’s wearables, you probably know just how rich activity features and profiles they’re usually equipped with. But you’ll have to make a few compromises if you pick this bad boy. For one thing, there are no climbing activities available. More specialized sports training options, such as archery and American football, are also absent.
Still, for its relatively low price compared to other brand models, the smartwatch provides over 30 preloaded activity profiles, including HIIT training. This fella can also detect naps, give you an HRV status, and follow your heart rate and stress levels throughout the day.
That’s far from all, though: women can benefit from cycle tracking, and you also have blood oxygen saturation measurements while sleeping. Many other metrics are also available on this timepiece, making it virtually everything you could need.
The Vivoactive 5 easily surpasses some of the best smartwatches on the market with its massive battery life (compared to other conventional timepieces) of up to 11 days. Ideal for users who hate having to put their active lifestyle on pause, the smartwatch also keeps the lights on for as many as five days with an Always-On display.
If there’s any downside to it, it’s undoubtedly the lack of a microphone. In other words, you can’t answer phone calls from your wrist. But if this is no major problem, safely pick Amazon’s limited-time deal and get your Garmin Vivoactive 5 at its best price.
