It's not too late to get the feature-packed Garmin Vivoactive 4 (and 4S) at a killer Prime Day price
If you don't need the most premium design out there, the sharpest touchscreen, or the greatest battery life a smartwatch can offer right now, Amazon is hoping to tempt you with its best deal on the Garmin Vivoactive 4 duo to date. 

Said duo includes a "standard" 45mm model and a more compact 40mm S variant, both of which are normally priced at $329.99 apiece. Released all the way back in 2019, the Vivoactive 4 and Vivoactive 4S have naturally been on sale many times over the years at substantial discounts, but Prime members can save an unprecedented $141.99... for the next few hours only.

Equating to a huge 43 percent slashed off the aforementioned list price, this undoubtedly qualifies as one of the greatest Prime Day 2022 smartwatch bargains, right there alongside the Garmin Venu 2 lineup... and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4... and even the Apple Watch Series 7.

By no means a direct rival for the world's best-selling smartwatch, the Garmin Vivoactive 4 is also decidedly humbler than the newer and arguably prettier Venu 2, lacking a number of neat features like Health Snapshot, Sleep Score, and Battery Saver Mode while sporting a lower-res display and keeping the lights on for a shorter period of time between charges as well.

Of course, that's why there's a clear price gap between the two (even on Prime Day), and considering its current affiliation to the sub-$200 segment, the Vivoactive 4 undeniably delivers excellent bang for your buck. The battery life is not bad by any standard, at up to 8 days on the larger model and a maximum of 7 days for smaller units, and the health and wellness arsenal includes everything from body energy to blood oxygen saturation, stress, (basic) sleep quality, hydration, respiration, menstrual cycle, and last but not least, heart rate monitoring.

The circular design and reasonably robust fiber-reinforced polymer case paired with a decidedly premium stainless steel bezel also make the Vivoactive 4 and 4S look surprisingly attractive for its lower than ever price, which means you should most definitely consider a purchase... while you can still score this amazing deal.
