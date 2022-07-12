Two of Garmin's top Apple Watch alternatives are down to lower than ever prices this Prime Day

Garmin Venu 2 GPS Smartwatch with Advanced Health Monitoring and Fitness Features, 45mm $130 off (33%) $269 99 $399 99 Buy at Amazon Garmin Venu 2S GPS Smartwatch with Advanced Health Monitoring and Fitness Features, 40mm $130 off (33%) $269 99 $399 99 Buy at Amazon





We're talking about the Venu family, which is pretty good at blending style and substance, especially when it comes to its second and third (circular) incarnations. As the name suggests, the 2021-released Garmin Venu 2 is slightly less advanced than this year's Venu 2 Plus , which is why there's typically a small $50 gap between the two editions of essentially the same device.





But if you're an Amazon Prime member, you can slash a totally unprecedented and hard-to-beat (in the near future, at least) 130 bucks off the $399.99 list price of the Venu 2... and the Venu 2S. Now these two products are basically identical, fitting the exact same internals and features into differently sized bodies.





Both the 45mm case of the "regular" Garmin Venu 2 and the more compact 40mm body of the Venu 2S model are made from a reasonably robust material called fiber-reinforced polymer, with the relatively thick bezel rocking premium stainless steel for an extra touch of glamour and a silicone strap available in a few different colors completing a very well-balanced design package sitting at the intersection of fitness and business.





The Venu 2 duo means business as far as health monitoring is concerned as well, lacking the life-saving ECG technology of several of its direct rivals while promising to coordinate your workouts like no other mainstream smartwatch around and keeping an eye on everything from a wearer's heart rate to sleep quality, blood oxygen levels, overall stress, respiration, hydration, and menstrual cycle.



