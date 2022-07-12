 You don't want to miss this Apple Watch Series 7 Prime Day deal - PhoneArena
You don't want to miss this Apple Watch Series 7 Prime Day deal

You don't want to miss this Apple Watch Series 7 Prime Day deal
If you have ever looked for a good Apple Watch deal, you probably already know that these are hard to come by.

That is why this latest Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal on the latest Apple Watch Series 7 is one to seriously consider. Apple sometimes has modest price cuts on older models, but you can rarely see a good deal on the latest model.

Prime Day Apple Watch Series 7 Deal:


Apple Watch Series 7 41mm — 30% PRICE CUT with Prime

Prime Day brings great discounts on Apple Watch Series 7 models. Both sizes, the bigger 45mm and the smaller 41mm ones, see their prices cut in what might just be the most convincing deal for smartwatch lovers.
$120 off (30%)
$279
$399
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 45mm GPS — $70 PRICE CUT

The sought after Apple Watch Series 7 GPS model with Aluminum case sees a sweet $70 price cut over at Best Buy!
$70 off (16%)
$359
$429
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm — $70 PRICE CUT

The smaller 41mm Apple Watch S7 also gets a $70 price cut in a rare discount for the popular wearable. The GPS + Cellular version also gets a $70 discount.
$70 off (18%)
$329
$399
Buy at BestBuy

As you can see the Amazon Prime Day deal is really quite incredible, so you'd better hurry and grab one while units last, as we have previously seen that such kind of deals definitely don't last too long.

We reviewed the Apple Watch S7 when it launched last year and concluded that it was most likely the best smartwatch for most people with iPhones. With a bigger screen, faster charging and subtle improvements, it feels incredibly refined with our only complaint being that you have to charge it every day.

In case you are interested in an alternative with longer battery life, you should be pleased to know that we also have some sweet Garmin Venu 2 Prime Day deals, and those watches while not as fast, definitely have longer battery life than the Apple Watch.
 
Finally, do keep in mind that we are merely a couple of months away from the supposed launch of the next-gen Apple Watch. We have all the Apple Watch Series 8 leaks and rumors here, and we recommend you take a quick look to determine whether it's worth waiting for the next generation or whether you should pull the trigger right away.

