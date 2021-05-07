One of Garmin's best smartwatches ever is on sale for less than $100

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Available back in the day for as much as $300, the relatively stylish and almost surprisingly feature-packed circular device is currently on sale starting at just $89.99. That makes this full-fledged smartwatch more affordable than many of today's best hybrid models , and yes, we're talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units sold at that ridiculously low price by Best Buy for a limited time.





The only version still in stock at one of the largest retailers in the US (and in the world) combines a robust stainless steel body with a silver bezel and black silicone band as it tries (and mostly succeeds) in striking a great balance between durability and elegance.









Incredibly enough, you won't be missing much in terms of key features, sensors, and health tracking tools if you decide to keep your spending in check this Mother's Day , as the Garmin Vivoactive 3 comes with everything from standalone GPS connectivity to a built-in heart rate monitor, NFC support for wrist payments, sleep tracking, VO2 max technology, and a stellar battery life of up to 7 days in tow.





Now why in the world would you want to cough up hundreds of dollars more for a slightly sleeker design and an extremely similar list of capabilities?