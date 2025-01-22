Garmin's Venu Sq 2 offers more value for money at 35% off on Amazon
If you're looking for a Galaxy Watch 7 alternative with Garmin's superior battery life, the Venu 3 Series might be your top pick. However, most models are currently available for about $450, which is quite steep. Fortunately, there's one option with a stunning AMOLED touchscreen and 11-day battery life that you can now buy for under $165. We're talking, of course, about the Venu Sq 2.
This model is currently available for 35% off its original ~$250 price at Amazon. In other words, you can save $87 on it. While that's a generous price cut, we should point out that the same Garmin watch was even cheaper last month. So, if you're not in a hurry, you might want to wait a bit for a potential higher discount (though we can't say if such a promo will go live at all).
As for health tracking, this bad boy offers heart rate, hydration, respiration, and stress tracking, plus women's health insights. Moreover, it has a dedicated pulse ox sensor and shows your fitness age and body energy levels.
So, if you're a Garmin watch fan looking to buy a new Venu 3 alternative with a bright AMOLED touchscreen for under $165, get your hands on the Venu Sq 2. It's 35% off at Amazon, offering more value for money.
The Venu Sq 2 is a small-sized wearable with a 40mm case and 1.41-inch AMOLED touchscreen with always-on functionality. It's also feature-rich, boasting over 25 built-in sports apps, including walking, swimming, golfing, HIIT workouts, and more. You even get Garmin Coach right on your wrist.
Then again, as you can probably guess, the long battery life is this puppy's most attractive feature. Garmin claims it can last for up to 11 days between charges in smartwatch mode and up to 26 hours in GPS-only mode. That long battery life beats even the best smartwatches, by the way!
