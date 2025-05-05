Now's your chance to grab the Garmin Venu 3 with a fantastic $100 discount
In case you missed it, some Garmin watches are seeing incredible discounts. For starters, the Forerunner 965 and Forerunner 165 hit their lowest price in 2025 — and now, the Garmin Venu 3 is under the spotlight. Walmart has knocked this $449.99 timepiece down to $349.99, making the Galaxy Watch 7 rival not just a best-seller but a deal you can't pass up.
Yep, that means you can save $100 on the premium smartwatch with a large 1.4-inch OLED touchscreen. As far as we know, the unit hasn't received a better price cut even during last year's Black Friday sales spree. So, act fast and get one before this incredible (and also rare) promo expires.
On top of that, the device has body battery energy monitoring and superb GPS accuracy. But there's more — unlike many Garmin watches, the Venu 3 features a built-in microphone, allowing you to take and make phone calls. Let's not overlook its health features. This fella keeps your sleep, hydration, heart rate and more on track.
Ultimately, the Venu 3 is one of the best choices for Garmin fans looking for a durable timepiece with an OLED touchscreen and highly accurate metrics. It may be pricey at its standard $449.99 price, but now that it's $100 off, it's a sizzling-hot bargain you shouldn't miss out on.
But what makes it a worthy Galaxy Watch alternative besides the bright touchscreen? Quite a lot, actually. To begin with, the Venu 3 stands out with excellent sports tracking features. It boasts animated workouts, over 30 built-in sports apps, and a workout benefit feature, which helps you understand how each workout impacts your body.
Garmin units are known for their excellent battery life, and this one is no exception. You can expect your timepiece to last as many as 14 days in smartwatch mode. As we've pointed out in our Garmin Venu 3 review, you get about five days with an always-on display. In other words, this fella beats many of the best smartwatches on the battery life front.
