The half-off Garmin Venu 2S is one of the best budget smartwatches you can get right now





This is obviously not the brand's newest , most powerful, or most technologically advanced wearable device , but it is one of the cheapest to sport a high-quality AMOLED touchscreen with optional Always-On functionality. Released all the way back in the spring of 2021 as the smaller and more lightweight sibling of the "standard" Venu 2, this S model comes with a reasonably compact 40mm case, a fairly thick bezel made from premium and durable stainless steel, and most impressively, a battery life rating of up to 10 days.

The non-S Venu 2, in case you're wondering, appears to be out of stock altogether at the two leading US retailers, which could happen to the diminutive version as well before long. After all, this manages to cover all health monitoring bases surprisingly well, supporting everything from body battery energy technology to all-day stress management, sleep supervision, blood oxygen, and even menstrual cycle tracking.



