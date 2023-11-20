The ultra-durable Garmin Epix Gen 2 watch is on sale at some epically low Black Friday prices
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Where do you set the pricing ceiling for good budget smartwatches nowadays? At $250? $200? Less than that? How about $800? That's obviously not even affordable by high-end smartphone standards, but if you need a wearable device that can (almost) go through literal fire for you, it's pretty obvious that you have to be willing to spend a lot more than $200 or $250.
Before you drain your bank account to get the brand spanking new Apple Watch Ultra 2 beast, though, you may want to consider the slightly older Garmin Epix Gen 2. This is very aptly advertised as a "premium active smartwatch", normally carrying a fittingly premium $800 (and up) price tag, but for a presumably limited time only, you can pay a whopping 350 bucks less than that.
This amazing Amazon Black Friday 2023 deal handily beats what Best Buy and Garmin's official US e-store are offering in terms of pre-holiday discounts on the "standard" Epix Gen 2 model, knocking the incredibly robust timepiece near the pricing territory of a decidedly non-rugged Apple Watch Series 9.
In addition to handling everything from the occasional display scratch to lengthy water immersion to the occasional drop on a hard surface, this bad boy promises to keep the lights on for up to 16 days (!!!) between charges, absolutely smoking every Apple Watch in circulation as far as battery life is concerned.
Unlike other outdoor-friendly Garmin devices, the second-gen Epix also comes with an undeniably beautiful 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen in tow. And then you have... pretty much everything you could possibly wish for in terms of health monitoring and fitness tracking, including a blood oxygen sensor, body battery energy technology, advanced sleep supervision, stress management tools, in-depth training performance metrics, and a personalized Garmin Coach right on your wrist.
Made from stainless steel, the Epix Gen 2 can be upgraded to an even tougher titanium body with sapphire crystal on top for just 50 bucks more right now. That version typically costs $899.99, but Amazon is currently selling it at a mind-blowing $400 discount in your choice of black or white colorways.
Are you looking at the best smartwatch promotions of this holiday shopping season? It's probably too early to know for sure, but it's going to be mighty hard for anyone to eclipse Amazon's generosity and the Garmin Epix Gen 2's phenomenal value for your money.
