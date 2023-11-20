The ultra-durable Garmin Epix Gen 2 watch is on sale at some epically low Black Friday prices

a lot





Before you drain your bank account to get the brand spanking new Apple Watch Ultra 2 beast, though, you may want to consider the slightly older Garmin Epix Gen 2. This is very aptly advertised as a "premium active smartwatch", normally carrying a fittingly premium $800 (and up) price tag, but for a presumably limited time only, you can pay a whopping 350 bucks less than that.

Garmin Epix (Gen 2) Premium Outdoor Smartwatch with 47mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Standard Edition, Steel Rear Cover, Stainless Steel Bezel, Corning Gorilla Glass Lens, Silicone Strap, 10 ATM Water Resistance, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen with 416 x 416 Pixel Resolution and Optional Always-On Mode, Up to 16 Days of Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitor, Pulse Ox Sensor, Body Battery Energy, Advanced Sleep Tracking, PacePro Technology, VO2 Max, ClimbPro Feature, Slate Steel Color $351 off (44%) $449 $799 99 Buy at Amazon Garmin Epix (Gen 2) Premium Outdoor Smartwatch with 47mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Sapphire Edition, Titanium Rear Cover, Titanium Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Lens, Silicone Strap, 10 ATM Water Resistance, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen with 416 x 416 Pixel Resolution and Optional Always-On Mode, Up to 16 Days of Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitor, Pulse Ox Sensor, Body Battery Energy, Advanced Sleep Tracking, PacePro Technology, VO2 Max, ClimbPro Feature, Pre-Loaded Topographical Maps, Black and White Color Options $400 off (44%) $499 99 $899 99 Buy at Amazon









In addition to handling everything from the occasional display scratch to lengthy water immersion to the occasional drop on a hard surface, this bad boy promises to keep the lights on for up to 16 days (!!!) between charges, absolutely smoking every Apple Watch in circulation as far as battery life is concerned.





Unlike other outdoor-friendly Garmin devices, the second-gen Epix also comes with an undeniably beautiful 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen in tow. And then you have... pretty much everything you could possibly wish for in terms of health monitoring and fitness tracking, including a blood oxygen sensor, body battery energy technology, advanced sleep supervision, stress management tools, in-depth training performance metrics, and a personalized Garmin Coach right on your wrist.





Made from stainless steel, the Epix Gen 2 can be upgraded to an even tougher titanium body with sapphire crystal on top for just 50 bucks more right now. That version typically costs $899.99, but Amazon is currently selling it at a mind-blowing $400 discount in your choice of black or white colorways.





Are you looking at the best smartwatch promotions of this holiday shopping season? It's probably too early to know for sure, but it's going to be mighty hard for anyone to eclipse Amazon's generosity and the Garmin Epix Gen 2's phenomenal value for your money.