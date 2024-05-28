Outstanding Amazon deal makes the Garmin Venu 2 Plus health and battery champ cheaper than ever
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
When is the best time to buy one of the best smartwatches in the world? If your answer is on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, we're here today to correct you and encourage you to make your purchase whenever you think you need a new wearable device or simply when you feel like getting one.
If that moment in time happens to be now, we have an amazing new Garmin Venu 2 Plus deal to recommend that seems to beat all previous discounts offered by retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. That's right, this bad boy is cheaper today than at any point during any Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas, or Prime Day festivities in the last two and a half years, which certainly strengthens our argument above.
Granted, that also means you're not looking at Garmin's latest or greatest Apple Watch alternative, but with a handy built-in speaker and microphone, up to 9 days of battery life, and a health tracking toolkit that even includes ECG monitoring technology, the Venu 2 Plus is definitely powerful and versatile enough to justify its newly reduced price... and then some.
Typically available for $449.99 and previously marked down no lower than $349.99, this extremely feature-packed intelligent timepiece is once again up for grabs at a $100 discount from its manufacturer. But Amazon can do better than Garmin's official US website, currently slashing an unprecedented $150 (or 33 percent) off the list price of a Venu 2 Plus model with a powder gray case, silver stainless steel bezel, and gray silicone band.
That's not exactly the most visually attractive chromatic combination in the world, but we can probably all agree that true beauty lies on the inside when it comes to an affordable smartwatch designed to support both Android handsets and iPhones.
And if the exceptional aforementioned battery life and a health monitoring arsenal that also covers stuff like blood oxygen saturation, stress levels, heart rate variability, respiration, sleep quality, and body battery energy are not impressive enough to make you fall in love with the deeply discounted Garmin Venu 2 Plus, perhaps that high-quality circular AMOLED touchscren with optional always-on functionality will help seal the deal... before said deal inevitably goes away.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
28 May, 2024Outstanding Amazon deal makes the Garmin Venu 2 Plus health and battery champ cheaper than ever
27 May, 2024Run into savings with the Garmin Forerunner 955, now $100 off on Amazon
24 May, 2024Treat yourself to Garmin's rugged Instinct 2 for less than $200 on Amazon
21 May, 2024Limited-time deal knocks the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar down to its Black Friday price
18 May, 2024The Garmin Vivoactive 5 drops to an even better price on Amazon, only for a short while
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: