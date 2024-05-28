Outstanding Amazon deal makes the Garmin Venu 2 Plus health and battery champ cheaper than ever

need

feel





If that moment in time happens to be now, we have an amazing new Garmin Venu 2 Plus deal to recommend that seems to beat all previous discounts offered by retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. That's right, this bad boy is cheaper today than at any point during any Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas, or Prime Day festivities in the last two and a half years, which certainly strengthens our argument above.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus GPS Smartwatch with 1.3-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen, Optional Always-On Mode, 416 x 416 Pixel Resolution, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, ECG, Music Storage, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Sleep Coach, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stress Tracking, VO2 Max, Android and iOS Compatibility, Up to 9 Days of Battery Life, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Stainless Steel Bezel, Gorilla Glass 3 Lens, Gray Silicone Band $150 off (33%) Buy at Amazon





Granted, that also means you're not looking at Garmin's latest or greatest Apple Watch alternative, but with a handy built-in speaker and microphone, up to 9 days of battery life, and a health tracking toolkit that even includes ECG monitoring technology , the Venu 2 Plus is definitely powerful and versatile enough to justify its newly reduced price... and then some.





Typically available for $449.99 and previously marked down no lower than $349.99, this extremely feature-packed intelligent timepiece is once again up for grabs at a $100 discount from its manufacturer. But Amazon can do better than Garmin's official US website, currently slashing an unprecedented $150 (or 33 percent) off the list price of a Venu 2 Plus model with a powder gray case, silver stainless steel bezel, and gray silicone band.





That's not exactly the most visually attractive chromatic combination in the world, but we can probably all agree that true beauty lies on the inside when it comes to an affordable smartwatch designed to support both Android handsets and iPhones.





And if the exceptional aforementioned battery life and a health monitoring arsenal that also covers stuff like blood oxygen saturation, stress levels, heart rate variability, respiration, sleep quality, and body battery energy are not impressive enough to make you fall in love with the deeply discounted Garmin Venu 2 Plus, perhaps that high-quality circular AMOLED touchscren with optional always-on functionality will help seal the deal... before said deal inevitably goes away.