The Garmin Venu 2 is a phenomenal Apple Watch alternative at this huge new discount

Deals
The Garmin Venu 2 is a phenomenal Apple Watch alternative at this huge new discount
The hugely popular Apple Watch Series 9 is in the spotlight today thanks to a 24-hour-only Best Buy sale that makes the most affordable models a whopping $100 cheaper than usual, but before pulling the trigger there, you may still want to consider all of your options.

One interesting alternative is the Garmin Venu 2, which defies its advanced age to tower above all the best budget smartwatches available in 2024. That's probably not going to be true for a very long time, though, as we fully expect Amazon to quickly run out of inventory at 150 bucks under a $399.99 list price.

Garmin Venu 2

GPS Smartwatch with Advanced Health Monitoring, 45mm Black Case, Slate Stainless Steel Bezel, Black Silicone Band, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen with Optional Always-on Mode and 416 x 416 Pixel Resolution, Up to 11 Days of Battery Life in Smartwatch Mode, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, All-Day Stress Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Heart Rate, Sleep Tracking, Android and iOS Compatibility
$150 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Released in the summer of 2021, the second-gen circular Venu has been discounted by $150 a couple of times before. Those deals didn't last long either, and this time around there's only one model available at that unbeatable price. We're talking about a version with a slate bezel, black case, and black silicone band, which doesn't look very flashy... and that's perfectly fine by us.

The most important thing is what's on the inside anyway, and that includes... quite a lot of neat stuff, actually. While heart rate monitoring is obviously a given in today's wearable industry at pretty much any price point, the Garmin Venu 2 can also supervise your daily stress levels, body battery energy, sleep quality, respiration, workout intensity, and even blood oxygen saturation.

ECG technology and fall detection are likely the only big things missing from this bad boy's health monitoring arsenal, but of course, you can't have it all at such a reasonable price. Especially not when you get up to 11 days of battery life as well. 

That's roughly... 10 days more than what the costlier Apple Watch Series 9 offers. And yes, the Venu 2 is fully compatible with iPhones in addition to Android handsets. This is an incredibly hard-to-resist deal you're looking at here, and in a way, it's made that much better by the existence of a Garmin Venu 3 edition.

That device is naturally better than the Venu 2 in many important ways, but it's also a lot pricier, and we're not at all convinced the gap between the two generations is justified.

