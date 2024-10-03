Meet Lily 2 Active, Garmin’s smallest smartwatch with built-in GPS
Garmin Lily 2 Active | Image credit: GarminGarmin continues to churn out stylish smartwatches aimed at fashionistas. The most recent addition to Garmin’s portfolio, the Lily 2 Active, promises to offer all the essential health, fitness, and connectivity features in a compact, stylish body.
Featuring a metal case, Lily 2 Active is Garmin’s smallest smartwatch that comes with built-in GPS. The wearable device measures 38 x 38 x 11 mm and has two side buttons, as well as a hidden display with a unique patterned lens.
It’s important to mention that the very small 240 x 201 pixels display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3, but this isn’t a color display.
According to Garmin, the new Lily 2 Active offers up to 9 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 9 hours in GPS mode. Besides that, the smartwatch comes excellent fitness features allowing users to stay active, including on-screen workouts, Garmin Coach training plans for running, new sports apps and more.
Garmin Lily 2 Active | Image credit: Garmin
The Lily 2 Active mixes classic look with modern technology, so here is a quick rundown of what the smartwatch has to offer in terms of features:
- Built-in GPS: Accurately track outdoor activities including walks, runs and more.
- Body Battery energy monitoring: Monitor energy levels throughout the day to help find the best times for activity and rest.
- Sleep score: Receive a score for last night’s sleep quality, plus insights on how to do better. Also keep track of different sleep stages, heart rate1, heart rate variability, stress, Pulse Ox2 and respiration.
- Fitness tracking: Keep track of steps, calories burned, intensity minutes and more.
- New sports apps: Switch up a workout with new built-in sports apps for tennis, pickleball, indoor cycling and golf.
- Garmin Pay contactless payments: Breeze through select checkout lines and transit systems through participating providers.
- Garmin Connect smartphone app: View health and fitness data, connect with friends and participate in challenges—all for free.
Garmin’s new smartwatch is fully compatible with iPhone and Android smartphones so users can receive emails, text messages and alerts right on their watch, regardless of what phone they’re using.
As far as the price goes, Garming announced the Lily 2 Active is now available for purchase for $300. The smartwatch comes in two different colorways: Lunar Gold and Bone or Silver and Purple Jasmine.
