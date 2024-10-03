Meet Lily 2 Active, Garmin’s smallest smartwatch with built-in GPS

Garmin Lily 2 Active | Image credit: Garmin

Built-in GPS : Accurately track outdoor activities including walks, runs and more.

: Accurately track outdoor activities including walks, runs and more. Body Battery energy monitoring : Monitor energy levels throughout the day to help find the best times for activity and rest.

: Monitor energy levels throughout the day to help find the best times for activity and rest. Sleep score : Receive a score for last night’s sleep quality, plus insights on how to do better. Also keep track of different sleep stages, heart rate1, heart rate variability, stress, Pulse Ox2 and respiration.

: Receive a score for last night’s sleep quality, plus insights on how to do better. Also keep track of different sleep stages, heart rate1, heart rate variability, stress, Pulse Ox2 and respiration. Fitness tracking : Keep track of steps, calories burned, intensity minutes and more.

: Keep track of steps, calories burned, intensity minutes and more. New sports apps : Switch up a workout with new built-in sports apps for tennis, pickleball, indoor cycling and golf.

: Switch up a workout with new built-in sports apps for tennis, pickleball, indoor cycling and golf. Garmin Pay contactless payments : Breeze through select checkout lines and transit systems through participating providers.

: Breeze through select checkout lines and transit systems through participating providers. Garmin Connect smartphone app : View health and fitness data, connect with friends and participate in challenges—all for free.

The Lily 2 Active mixes classic look with modern technology, so here is a quick rundown of what the smartwatch has to offer in terms of features: