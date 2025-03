The ultra-rugged Garmin Instinct Solar gets a massive 43% discount at Amazon

Save $150 on the Garmin Instinct Solar $150 off (43%) The Garmin Instinct Solar received an irresistible $150 discount at Amazon. That brings the ultra-tough timepiece under the $200 mark, which is a great asking price. Get yours and keep in mind it's a limited-time sale. Buy at Amazon Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: Save 37% at Amazon $148 off (37%) If you want a more contemporary Instinct model, consider the Garmin Instincr 2 Solar. This wearable is just as tough as its predecessor, plus it's $148 off Amazon. Buy at Amazon

Are you a hardcore outdoors enthusiast seeking a timepiece that can keep up? The Garmin Instinct Solar is built for all sorts of challenges. With an epic 54-day battery life and military-grade toughness, this Garmin watch won't let you down. On top of that, you can buy it for a whopping 43% off its original price on Amazon.In other words, you can get this old but gold timepiece for just under $200 instead of nearly $350. Don't waste time, though, as the e-commerce giant won't keep this promo too long. And if you want a more contemporary Instinct model, consider the Instinct 2 Solar, which sells for 37% off at the same merchant.Although it's not exactly a spring chicken, this Garmin watch gives you all the basics, including heart rate monitoring, stress and body energy level tracking, and more. Moreover, you get multiple built-in sports profiles to choose from, and runners get specialized performance metrics like cadence measurements.Beyond that, since it's built to endure the toughest outdoor adventures, the Instinct Solar also focuses on navigating your way while exploring. It supports multiple global navigation satellite systems for better tracking in unfamiliar and challenging terrains. There's also a three-axis compass on deck, as well as Trackback support. This feature helps navigate you back to the start point of your journey, following the exact route you took.While it's not half bad at tracking your overall health and wellness, the superb battery life is the real highlight here. The Instinct Solar delivers up to 54 days of use with solar charging, which is way more than any conventional smartwatch can offer.On the downside, the wearable lacks a touchscreen. Instead, you have a monochrome memory-in-pixel (MIP) display, meaning you use physical buttons instead of quick swipes for navigation. If you don't fancy the idea, consider a Garmin Venu 3 as an alternative.If that's not a major drawback, we suggest you take advantage of Amazon's massive discount before it's too late. Go ahead and save $150 on the tougher-than-tough Garmin Instinct Solar.