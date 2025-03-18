Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

The ultra-rugged Garmin Instinct Solar gets a massive 43% discount at Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Garmin Instinct Solar on a white background.
Are you a hardcore outdoors enthusiast seeking a timepiece that can keep up? The Garmin Instinct Solar is built for all sorts of challenges. With an epic 54-day battery life and military-grade toughness, this Garmin watch won't let you down. On top of that, you can buy it for a whopping 43% off its original price on Amazon.

Save $150 on the Garmin Instinct Solar

$150 off (43%)
The Garmin Instinct Solar received an irresistible $150 discount at Amazon. That brings the ultra-tough timepiece under the $200 mark, which is a great asking price. Get yours and keep in mind it's a limited-time sale.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: Save 37% at Amazon

$148 off (37%)
If you want a more contemporary Instinct model, consider the Garmin Instincr 2 Solar. This wearable is just as tough as its predecessor, plus it's $148 off Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

In other words, you can get this old but gold timepiece for just under $200 instead of nearly $350. Don't waste time, though, as the e-commerce giant won't keep this promo too long. And if you want a more contemporary Instinct model, consider the Instinct 2 Solar, which sells for 37% off at the same merchant.

Although it's not exactly a spring chicken, this Garmin watch gives you all the basics, including heart rate monitoring, stress and body energy level tracking, and more. Moreover, you get multiple built-in sports profiles to choose from, and runners get specialized performance metrics like cadence measurements.

Beyond that, since it's built to endure the toughest outdoor adventures, the Instinct Solar also focuses on navigating your way while exploring. It supports multiple global navigation satellite systems for better tracking in unfamiliar and challenging terrains. There's also a three-axis compass on deck, as well as Trackback support. This feature helps navigate you back to the start point of your journey, following the exact route you took.

While it's not half bad at tracking your overall health and wellness, the superb battery life is the real highlight here. The Instinct Solar delivers up to 54 days of use with solar charging, which is way more than any conventional smartwatch can offer.

On the downside, the wearable lacks a touchscreen. Instead, you have a monochrome memory-in-pixel (MIP) display, meaning you use physical buttons instead of quick swipes for navigation. If you don't fancy the idea, consider a Garmin Venu 3 as an alternative.

If that's not a major drawback, we suggest you take advantage of Amazon's massive discount before it's too late. Go ahead and save $150 on the tougher-than-tough Garmin Instinct Solar.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Garmin Smartwatches - Deals History
109 stories
18 Mar, 2025
The ultra-rugged Garmin Instinct Solar gets a massive 43% discount at Amazon
13 Mar, 2025
The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S is a hefty $160 off at these merchants
11 Mar, 2025
Garmin's budget Forerunner 55 returns to its Cyber Monday price
05 Mar, 2025
Enjoy ultra-long battery life for less with the Garmin Vivoactive 5, still 23% off at Amazon
25 Feb, 2025
Garmin's premium Fenix 7X Solar Edition drops below the $530 mark for a short while
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone

Latest News

Amazon is planning premium gadgets that could change how you use Alexa
Amazon is planning premium gadgets that could change how you use Alexa
Ex-king Galaxy S24 Ultra wants its throne back and is now selling at generous discount
Ex-king Galaxy S24 Ultra wants its throne back and is now selling at generous discount
A new iPhone 17 Air leak just called out a major Apple rumor - who's mistaken?
A new iPhone 17 Air leak just called out a major Apple rumor - who's mistaken?
The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus hits an all-time low with this featured deal
The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus hits an all-time low with this featured deal
Premium Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are generously discounted and selling fast at these merchants
Premium Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are generously discounted and selling fast at these merchants
Your Verizon bill could get cheaper if you open this specific bank account
Your Verizon bill could get cheaper if you open this specific bank account
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless