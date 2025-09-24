Grab the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar and enjoy incredible battery life for $144 off
Don't waste time and get the ultra-durable Garmin Instinct 2X Solar at a sweet discount on Amazon.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Garmin’s rugged Instinct 2X Solar just became a lot more attractive, thanks to Amazon’s latest promo. This ultra-tough timepiece with extra-long battery life can now be yours for a solid 33% off its original price, which brings it just under the $300 mark. That saves you a whopping $144 — a discount we haven’t seen in quite a while.
Although this 50mm model was slightly cheaper in July, we don’t think better discounts will go live soon. It’s unclear whether Amazon will be any more generous during the upcoming Prime Big Deal Days, too. So, if you don’t want to wait, now’s a great time to save.
The main highlight here — besides durability — is the battery life. According to Garmin, you can get practically unlimited battery life on this Instinct model. All you have to do is expose it to direct sunlight for three hours every day. Even without solar charging, you’re still looking at up to 40 days of use in smartwatch mode. Now that’s impressive, however you look at it.
Although this 50mm model was slightly cheaper in July, we don’t think better discounts will go live soon. It’s unclear whether Amazon will be any more generous during the upcoming Prime Big Deal Days, too. So, if you don’t want to wait, now’s a great time to save.
Featuring an exceptionally durable design and a built-in LED flashlight, this Garmin watch is ready to take on the great outdoors while keeping up with your pace. In terms of features, you’re getting all the essentials you can possibly need, including heart rate and sleep monitoring, morning reports, multiple built-in sports apps, and more.
The main highlight here — besides durability — is the battery life. According to Garmin, you can get practically unlimited battery life on this Instinct model. All you have to do is expose it to direct sunlight for three hours every day. Even without solar charging, you’re still looking at up to 40 days of use in smartwatch mode. Now that’s impressive, however you look at it.
Sure, Garmin has already launched the Instinct 3 Solar, but you’d have to shell out about $450 for this one, as there are no available offers on the 50mm variant. In other words, if you want a large, tough timepiece with highly accurate health and wellness metrics and a wallet-friendly price, the Instinct 2X Solar is the one to pick. Get yours at Amazon and save $144 on the Graphite model while this epic promo lasts.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
24 Sep, 2025Grab the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar and enjoy incredible battery life for $144 off
10 Sep, 2025Grab the Garmin Forerunner 165 at a sweet discount on Amazon
09 Sep, 2025The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is back on sale at a sweet $100 off
15 Aug, 2025The entry-level Garmin Forerunner 55 is once again a superb choice for users on a budget
07 Aug, 2025The Garmin Forerunner 165 is now a sweet bargain at Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: