Grab the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar and enjoy incredible battery life for $144 off

Don't waste time and get the ultra-durable Garmin Instinct 2X Solar at a sweet discount on Amazon.

Garmin’s rugged Instinct 2X Solar just became a lot more attractive, thanks to Amazon’s latest promo. This ultra-tough timepiece with extra-long battery life can now be yours for a solid 33% off its original price, which brings it just under the $300 mark. That saves you a whopping $144 — a discount we haven’t seen in quite a while.

The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar is $144 off

$144 off (32%)
You can now get the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar for $144 off its original price. That makes the rugged 50mm unit in Graphite a much smarter pick for users who need durability and extra-long battery life. Get yours and save while this Amazon promo lasts.
Buy at Amazon

Although this 50mm model was slightly cheaper in July, we don’t think better discounts will go live soon. It’s unclear whether Amazon will be any more generous during the upcoming Prime Big Deal Days, too. So, if you don’t want to wait, now’s a great time to save.

Featuring an exceptionally durable design and a built-in LED flashlight, this Garmin watch is ready to take on the great outdoors while keeping up with your pace. In terms of features, you’re getting all the essentials you can possibly need, including heart rate and sleep monitoring, morning reports, multiple built-in sports apps, and more.

The main highlight here — besides durability — is the battery life. According to Garmin, you can get practically unlimited battery life on this Instinct model. All you have to do is expose it to direct sunlight for three hours every day. Even without solar charging, you’re still looking at up to 40 days of use in smartwatch mode. Now that’s impressive, however you look at it.

Sure, Garmin has already launched the Instinct 3 Solar, but you’d have to shell out about $450 for this one, as there are no available offers on the 50mm variant. In other words, if you want a large, tough timepiece with highly accurate health and wellness metrics and a wallet-friendly price, the Instinct 2X Solar is the one to pick. Get yours at Amazon and save $144 on the Graphite model while this epic promo lasts.

