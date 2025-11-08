Amazon's latest Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE offer is way too good to miss

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Black Friday is coming soon, but if you just can’t wait, Amazon has exciting early deals on Samsung phones you don’t want to miss. One of the bargains that caught our attention lets you grab the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE for 22% off its original price. That brings the stylish budget-friendly device under $750, saving you a tempting $211 on the Black variant.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is down $211

$211 off (22%)
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE may be a bit less impressive than its flagship sibling, but Amazon's latest deal makes it the perfect choice for budget-conscious flip phone fans. Right now, the 256GB variant in Black is 22% off at Amazon, allowing you to save as much as $211. Don't waste time and save while it lasts.
Buy at Amazon

Sure, we’ve seen even more exciting offers in the past, particularly at Amazon-owned retailer Woot. But hey — those are long gone and over. And with no better offers at Best Buy and the Samsung Store, this is probably your best chance to save before the upcoming shopping spree.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is a solid alternative to Samsung’s latest flagship flip. Despite the lack of an edge-to-edge display, the Android phone boasts a premium, stylish design. It features a 3.6-inch cover display that offers vivid colors and mostly smooth animations. It also packs exciting extras like Now Brief, Gemini-powered suggestions, and personalized widgets.

What about the main display? It’s a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen with a snappy 120Hz refresh rate. Sounds familiar? That’s because last year’s Z Flip 6 packs the same panel. Performance-wise, Samsung’s first affordable flip should handle most tasks with ease, thanks to its Exynos 2400 chipset.

This bad boy runs on Android 16 right out of the box, giving you the latest and greatest One UI perks. And with up to seven years of continuous support, it stays reliable and up to date much longer than its Motorola Razr alternatives. Factor in the 50MP main camera and the 4,000mAh battery, and you clearly see this is a solid flip phone indeed.

Should you hold off until Black Friday? Well, it depends on how much of a risk-taker you are. While the event might indeed bring a bigger price cut, there are no guarantees. And even if it does, the sale could expire before you know it. Not a fan of uncertainty? Grab the Z Flip 7 FE at Amazon and save 22% with this promo.

