Grab the Garmin Forerunner 165 at a sweet discount on Amazon

Yesterday, Apple announced its latest iPhones and timepieces. But for dedicated runners who want long battery life and advanced running metrics, the new Apple Watch Series 11 may not be the best pick. That’s where the Garmin Forerunner 165 comes in. This bad boy is now sweetly discounted at Amazon, by the way, giving you even better value for money.
Instead of coughing up around $250 for the Garmin watch, you can now grab it with a 16% discount — $41 off its original price. It’s not the deepest discount we’ve ever seen, but it does make the watch more affordable. Plus, Amazon hasn’t offered a $50 price cut since May, so if you don’t want to wait for a better deal, now’s a good time to grab it.
You also get training effect metrics for insights into how each workout impacts your fitness level, as well as race adaptive training plans and Garmin Coach. In short, this is the watch for most runners. Don't forget to check out our Garmin Forerunner 165 review for more insights.
Bottom line — the Apple Watch Series 11 might be a top pick for iPhone users, but dedicated runners will find the Garmin Forerunner 165 a perfectly good wearable. If you agree, now’s the perfect time to get it with a sweet discount at Amazon.
The Garmin Forerunner 165 has a lot to offer, too. It features an AMOLED touchscreen and a lightweight design, making it comfortable to wear during runs. Speaking of which, it’s equipped with highly specialized running features, such as PacePro and wrist-based running power. Those measure your effort in real time to help you optimize your running strategy.
Beyond these features, the model offers continuous heart rate tracking, incident detection, stress and sleep tracking, to mention just a few. Battery life isn’t half bad, too — you can expect up to 11 days of battery life per charge.
