Grab the Garmin Forerunner 165 at a sweet discount on Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 165: 16% off $41 off (16%) The Garmin Forerunner 165 is a quality timepiece that's perfect for runners. It comes with an OLED display and a long battery life, plus you can now get it for 16% off its original price. The promo is only available on the model in Whitestone. Buy at Amazon

the

Apple Watch Series 11



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!