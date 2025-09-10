Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Grab the Garmin Forerunner 165 at a sweet discount on Amazon

If you want accurate running metrics and long battery life, consider the Garmin Forerunner 165! It’s 16% off now, making it more affordable.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Garmin Forerunner 165 on a white table against a green background.
Yesterday, Apple announced its latest iPhones and timepieces. But for dedicated runners who want long battery life and advanced running metrics, the new Apple Watch Series 11 may not be the best pick. That’s where the Garmin Forerunner 165 comes in. This bad boy is now sweetly discounted at Amazon, by the way, giving you even better value for money.

Garmin Forerunner 165: 16% off

$41 off (16%)
The Garmin Forerunner 165 is a quality timepiece that's perfect for runners. It comes with an OLED display and a long battery life, plus you can now get it for 16% off its original price. The promo is only available on the model in Whitestone.
Buy at Amazon

Instead of coughing up around $250 for the Garmin watch, you can now grab it with a 16% discount — $41 off its original price. It’s not the deepest discount we’ve ever seen, but it does make the watch more affordable. Plus, Amazon hasn’t offered a $50 price cut since May, so if you don’t want to wait for a better deal, now’s a good time to grab it.

The Garmin Forerunner 165 has a lot to offer, too. It features an AMOLED touchscreen and a lightweight design, making it comfortable to wear during runs. Speaking of which, it’s equipped with highly specialized running features, such as PacePro and wrist-based running power. Those measure your effort in real time to help you optimize your running strategy.

You also get training effect metrics for insights into how each workout impacts your fitness level, as well as race adaptive training plans and Garmin Coach. In short, this is the watch for most runners. Don't forget to check out our Garmin Forerunner 165 review for more insights.

Beyond these features, the model offers continuous heart rate tracking, incident detection, stress and sleep tracking, to mention just a few. Battery life isn’t half bad, too — you can expect up to 11 days of battery life per charge.

Bottom line — the Apple Watch Series 11 might be a top pick for iPhone users, but dedicated runners will find the Garmin Forerunner 165 a perfectly good wearable. If you agree, now’s the perfect time to get it with a sweet discount at Amazon.

Grab the Garmin Forerunner 165 at a sweet discount on Amazon

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Garmin Smartwatches - Deals History
143 stories
10 Sep, 2025
Grab the Garmin Forerunner 165 at a sweet discount on Amazon
09 Sep, 2025
The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is back on sale at a sweet $100 off
15 Aug, 2025
The entry-level Garmin Forerunner 55 is once again a superb choice for users on a budget
07 Aug, 2025
The Garmin Forerunner 165 is now a sweet bargain at Amazon
29 Jul, 2025
The Garmin Instinct 2S Solar has just become a no-brainer at 50% off on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

iPhone 17 reveal event: who's gettin' what?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

Samsung Z Fold 7

by Nenad • 2

Home Internet

by shawgirl3 • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
Some T-Mobile customers might reject free lines after hearing why they are distributed
Some T-Mobile customers might reject free lines after hearing why they are distributed
As more reps leave, it's seems that we are seeing the end of T-Mobile as we know it
As more reps leave, it's seems that we are seeing the end of T-Mobile as we know it
The iPhone 17 will be the perfect antidote to the Pixel 10
The iPhone 17 will be the perfect antidote to the Pixel 10
Latest speed test shows T-Mobile users should avoid one iPhone 17 variant
Latest speed test shows T-Mobile users should avoid one iPhone 17 variant
iPhone 17 Pro Max is official with camera and battery improvements: is that all we care for?
iPhone 17 Pro Max is official with camera and battery improvements: is that all we care for?

Latest News

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a true budget delight at just under $210
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a true budget delight at just under $210
The iPhone 17 Air will be Apple’s sacrifice for its vision of the future
The iPhone 17 Air will be Apple’s sacrifice for its vision of the future
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
AT&T continues to reduce its copper footprint
AT&T continues to reduce its copper footprint
Galaxy S26 Ultra now rumored to give you two core reasons to upgrade
Galaxy S26 Ultra now rumored to give you two core reasons to upgrade
Editing your photos is much easier after the Google Photos redesign rolling out now on Android
Editing your photos is much easier after the Google Photos redesign rolling out now on Android
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless