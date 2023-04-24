All of Garmin's rugged 'old' Instinct 2 smartwatches are on sale at rare discounts





While it's obviously far too early for those relatively affordable Apple Watch Ultra alternatives to go down below their $450 and $500 list prices respectively, you can spend a lot less on a very similar wearable device right now.

The Instinct 2 family (hold the "X") consists of a whole bunch of rugged timepieces with built-in GPS connectivity and solid health tracking features normally starting at $350. But if you hurry, you can slash 100 bucks off that regular price in your choice of 45mm (aka standard) or 40mm (aka S) case sizes.





The solar charging-capable versions of both the early 2022-released Garmin Instinct 2 and Instinct 2S are themselves on sale for a cool $100 under their typical $450 prices, which of course makes perfect sense given the aforementioned commercial debut of the slightly more impressive Instinct 2X Solar.





Then you have Camo and Surf editions of the Instinct 2 and 2S, as well as Camo, Surf, and Tactical derivations of the Instinct 2 Solar and 2S Solar models on sale at the exact same $100 discount from prices of between $350 and $500.





Granted, that's not what we'd normally call a life-altering or mind-blowing discount, especially for a smartwatch with a $500 price tag, but it's incredibly rare to see such an extensive family of still-current Garmin products with winning designs and hard-to-rival capabilities marked down like this.





The entire Instinct 2 lineup, mind you, offers exceptional battery life and top-notch outdoor resilience, not to mention things like all-day heart rate monitoring, advanced sleep tracking, body battery energy supervision, stress tracking, blood oxygen technology, and even menstrual cycle tracking.





Yes, the Instinct 2X Solar is even more capable from a battery endurance perspective, not to mention that it hides a couple of extra tricks up its sleeve, but at these prices, the Instinct 2, 2S, 2 Solar, and 2S Solar are without a doubt some of the best smartwatches athletes and outdoor enthusiasts on tight budgets can buy at the moment.