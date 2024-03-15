These top-notch Garmin Forerunner 955 models dropped to their best price at Walmart

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar: now $100 off at Walmart

If your budget isn't too limited or you simply want more battery life on your new Garmin wearable, you might opt for the Forerunner 955 Solar instead. The wearable offers up to 20 days of battery life with solar charging in smartwatch mode, compared to a maximum of 15 days on the non-Solar version. The wearable is incredibly feature-rich, and it should be worth every penny. Get it now at its best price on Walmart and score $100 in savings.