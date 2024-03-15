Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

These top-notch Garmin Forerunner 955 models dropped to their best price at Walmart

Are you into an active lifestyle? You might appreciate having a Garmin Forerunner 955 GPS watch adorning your wrist. This premium timepiece is oriented towards runners and fitness enthusiasts, and it’s designed to help you outshine the competition. Also, while it typically comes at rather hefty prices, you might be pleased to know it’s now available at its best price at Walmart. You can now snag the non-Solar version at $100 off. Alternatively, choose the Solar-enabled variant and save $100.

According to our research, both models previously saw discounts last year. That’s to say, this is by far the best Forerunner 955 offer for 2024. Quite impressive, isn’t it? Incidentally, not just Walmart hosts this smashingly good promo, for we also found both timepieces at Amazon. Then again, the e-commerce giant has limited quantities in stock, so you might want to keep that in mind.

As one of the best Garmin watches, the Forerunner 955 puts a lot to the table. This bad boy boasts a 1.3-inch screen with Gorilla Corning Glass protection against bumps and scratches. Like most GPS watches, it has a rugged design, plus you can even take it for a swim (not a scuba dive, though).

Feature-wise, just like most premium wearables from the Forerunner series, this puppy has a crazy big number of runner-centric apps. You can be sure that not even a single metric will remain hidden from the 2022-launched timepiece. For context, you get features like Hill Score, which measures your capabilities to run uphill, wrist-based running power and dynamics, and triathlon plus multisport profiles.

Additional features include but aren’t limited to Garmin Pay, daily suggested workouts (up to seven days), heart rate, and Pulse Ox measurements. Via Garmin Connect, you can access functionalities like hydration level tracking and women’s health insights. You can even store music and learn more about your sleep with a Forerunner 955.

Battery-wise, the non-Solar version yields about 15 days in smartwatch mode or 42 hours in GPS mode. The Solar model offers an additional five days of use in smartwatch mode (i.e., up to 20 days) and 49 hours in GPS mode.

