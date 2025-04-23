Tailored for runners, the Garmin Forerunner 255 drops to its best price on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Looking for your next running companion that doesn't exceed your budget? The Garmin Forerunner 255 might be a perfect fit. It's now available with a lovely discount, too. Amazon's latest promo brings the non-music variant down under the $230 mark after a stunning 36% markdown.
By the way, that's Amazon's best promo to date, at least as far as we know. That said, Woot had an even better bargain last September when you could buy a model for $170 off its original price. Still, you won't find a better discount at Best Buy, Woot, or Walmart right now, making Amazon's bargain quite irresistible.
It's more than a running companion, though — this 46mm Garmin watch supports multi-band GNSS with SatIQ technology. That lets it pick the optimal GPS mode for your environment to ensure precise positioning in all settings.
If there's anything not quite on par with other smartwatches on the market, it must be the lack of a touchscreen. You'll have to rely on physical buttons instead of an OLED panel for navigation.
Not a dealbreaker? In that case, definitely check out Amazon's bargain and take advantage of this lovely 36% discount before it's too late.
By the way, that's Amazon's best promo to date, at least as far as we know. That said, Woot had an even better bargain last September when you could buy a model for $170 off its original price. Still, you won't find a better discount at Best Buy, Woot, or Walmart right now, making Amazon's bargain quite irresistible.
While we already have the Garmin Forerunner 265, the previous model still packs a punch, especially for users on a budget. Since it's a Forerunner model, the unit packs specialized features for runners. For instance, you get features like wrist-based running dynamics and power, grade-adjusted pace, visual race predictor, and more.
It's more than a running companion, though — this 46mm Garmin watch supports multi-band GNSS with SatIQ technology. That lets it pick the optimal GPS mode for your environment to ensure precise positioning in all settings.
There are plenty of health-related features on deck as well. For example, it offers wrist-based heart rate tracking, sleep coaching, body battery energy monitoring, and more. Battery life is excellent on the Forerunner 255, too. The device can last up to 14 days per charge in smartwatch mode. However you look at it, the unit is a pretty well-rounded GPS watch you shouldn't pass up.
If there's anything not quite on par with other smartwatches on the market, it must be the lack of a touchscreen. You'll have to rely on physical buttons instead of an OLED panel for navigation.
Not a dealbreaker? In that case, definitely check out Amazon's bargain and take advantage of this lovely 36% discount before it's too late.
Recommended Stories
23 Apr, 2025Tailored for runners, the Garmin Forerunner 255 drops to its best price on Amazon
22 Apr, 2025Enjoy top-tier battery life with the Garmin Instinct 2 and save $120 at Amazon
09 Apr, 2025Amazon's best-selling Garmin Forerunner 55 is a sweet 25% off with this top promo
02 Apr, 2025The Garmin Instinct 2S Solar is a no-brainer at nearly half off on Amazon
31 Mar, 2025Brilliant Spring Sale deal brings the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 down to its best price on Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: