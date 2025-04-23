Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Tailored for runners, the Garmin Forerunner 255 drops to its best price on Amazon

Looking for your next running companion that doesn't exceed your budget? The Garmin Forerunner 255 might be a perfect fit. It's now available with a lovely discount, too. Amazon's latest promo brings the non-music variant down under the $230 mark after a stunning 36% markdown.

Get the Garmin Forerunner 255 for $126 off

$126 off (36%)
The Garmin Forerunner 255 is ideal for runners on a budget. The timepiece packs specialized features to help you improve your running routine, plus it's $126 off at Amazon. That brings it down to its best price at the seller. Don't miss out.
By the way, that's Amazon's best promo to date, at least as far as we know. That said, Woot had an even better bargain last September when you could buy a model for $170 off its original price. Still, you won't find a better discount at Best Buy, Woot, or Walmart right now, making Amazon's bargain quite irresistible.

While we already have the Garmin Forerunner 265, the previous model still packs a punch, especially for users on a budget. Since it's a Forerunner model, the unit packs specialized features for runners. For instance, you get features like wrist-based running dynamics and power, grade-adjusted pace, visual race predictor, and more.

It's more than a running companion, though — this 46mm Garmin watch supports multi-band GNSS with SatIQ technology. That lets it pick the optimal GPS mode for your environment to ensure precise positioning in all settings.

There are plenty of health-related features on deck as well. For example, it offers wrist-based heart rate tracking, sleep coaching, body battery energy monitoring, and more. Battery life is excellent on the Forerunner 255, too. The device can last up to 14 days per charge in smartwatch mode. However you look at it, the unit is a pretty well-rounded GPS watch you shouldn't pass up.

If there's anything not quite on par with other smartwatches on the market, it must be the lack of a touchscreen. You'll have to rely on physical buttons instead of an OLED panel for navigation.

Not a dealbreaker? In that case, definitely check out Amazon's bargain and take advantage of this lovely 36% discount before it's too late.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Tailored for runners, the Garmin Forerunner 255 drops to its best price on Amazon
