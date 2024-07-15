The Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar pulls out all the stops and costs a whopping $250 less than usual
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Are you having trouble deciding between the hot new Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 that's so very clearly inspired Samsung's rookie rugged smartwatch effort? What do you say about snubbing both those bad boys and picking up a virtually unbreakable Garmin timepiece designed with the great outdoors in mind instead?
In many ways, the Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar is undeniably inferior to the competition, lacking the app support of Wear OS (with One UI on top) and watchOS, for instance. But in other, perhaps more important areas, this absolute tank of a wearable device is simply unrivaled, promising to keep the lights on for up to 28 days between charges or as much as 37 days when you take advantage of the built-in solar charging functionality as well.
Obviously, that kind of battery powerhouse can't come cheap, normally costing a whopping $899.99. But for an undoubtedly limited time only, both Amazon and Best Buy are slashing a substantial 250 bucks off that list price, and no, you don't need a Prime membership or anything else of that sort to score this totally unprecedented discount.
Previously marked down by $200 on a number of different occasions, the rugged Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar is currently cheaper than ever before, although it's still by no means a conventionally affordable smartwatch. Of course, there's really nothing conventional about a titanium-made product with a gargantuan 51mm case, super-premium sapphire display protection, the battery life of a few dozen Apple Watch Ultra units, and an unbeatable set of health monitoring and fitness tracking tools.
You're looking at a device that can keep an eye on your heart rate variability, sleep quality, daily stress levels, and blood oxygen here, and perhaps more impressively, its pre-loaded TopoActive and SkiView maps will allow you to navigate the world like a modern-day Marco Polo without having to worry about a GPS signal.
Recommended Stories
Ideal for professional runners, swimmers, bikers, golfers, skiers, and triathletes, the Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar promises to elevate your training every step of the way towards your most ambitious goals, which makes its (heavily reduced) price feel pretty reasonable all of a sudden. Just be sure to hurry up and pull the trigger before Amazon and Best Buy inevitably put an end to their hot summer deals.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
15 Jul, 2024The Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar pulls out all the stops and costs a whopping $250 less than usual
11 Jul, 2024The supreme Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition gets a huge $311 discount at Amazon
04 Jul, 2024The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar with stellar battery life is now $108 cheaper at Amazon
19 Jun, 2024The Garmin Forerunner 265 has dropped to its Black Friday price on Amazon
15 Jun, 2024The supreme Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar remains $200 cheaper than usual
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: