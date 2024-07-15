Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!

The Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar pulls out all the stops and costs a whopping $250 less than usual

Are you having trouble deciding between the hot new Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 that's so very clearly inspired Samsung's rookie rugged smartwatch effort? What do you say about snubbing both those bad boys and picking up a virtually unbreakable Garmin timepiece designed with the great outdoors in mind instead?

In many ways, the Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar is undeniably inferior to the competition, lacking the app support of Wear OS (with One UI on top) and watchOS, for instance. But in other, perhaps more important areas, this absolute tank of a wearable device is simply unrivaled, promising to keep the lights on for up to 28 days between charges or as much as 37 days when you take advantage of the built-in solar charging functionality as well.

Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar

Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch with GPS, 51mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Titanium Rear Cover, Titanium Bezel, Power Sapphire Lens, Silicone Strap, 1.4-Inch Color Display with 280 x 280 Pixel Resolution, Up to 28 Days of Battery Life, 37 Days with Solar Charging, PacePro Technology, ClimbPro, Multi-GNSS Support, Multicontinent Topo Maps, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Body Battery Energy Monitoring
$250 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Obviously, that kind of battery powerhouse can't come cheap, normally costing a whopping $899.99. But for an undoubtedly limited time only, both Amazon and Best Buy are slashing a substantial 250 bucks off that list price, and no, you don't need a Prime membership or anything else of that sort to score this totally unprecedented discount.

Previously marked down by $200 on a number of different occasions, the rugged Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar is currently cheaper than ever before, although it's still by no means a conventionally affordable smartwatch. Of course, there's really nothing conventional about a titanium-made product with a gargantuan 51mm case, super-premium sapphire display protection, the battery life of a few dozen Apple Watch Ultra units, and an unbeatable set of health monitoring and fitness tracking tools.

You're looking at a device that can keep an eye on your heart rate variability, sleep quality, daily stress levels, and blood oxygen here, and perhaps more impressively, its pre-loaded TopoActive and SkiView maps will allow you to navigate the world like a modern-day Marco Polo without having to worry about a GPS signal.

Ideal for professional runners, swimmers, bikers, golfers, skiers, and triathletes, the Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar promises to elevate your training every step of the way towards your most ambitious goals, which makes its (heavily reduced) price feel pretty reasonable all of a sudden. Just be sure to hurry up and pull the trigger before Amazon and Best Buy inevitably put an end to their hot summer deals.
