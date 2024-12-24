Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Walmart lets you grab the high-class Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar for $250 off

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar in different colors, set against a black-orange background.
Want a solid Apple Watch Ultra alternative with an impressive battery life? The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar is one perfect option. Being a premium Garmin timepiece, this buddy is quite expensive at its standard price, costing as much as $900. However, it's heavily discounted on Walmart right now, offered for $250 off its MSRP.

Save $250 on the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar

If you're looking for a top-notch Apple Watch Ultra 2 alternative, consider the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar. This bad boy is currently $250 off at Walmart, making it a super-exciting choice for outdoor enthusiasts. Get yours and save big.
$250 off (28%)
$649 99
$899 99
Buy at Walmart

To our knowledge, that's also its best price to date. However, Walmart isn't the only merchant to offer this 28% markdown. You can find the 47mm timepiece for ~$650 at Best Buy and Amazon. At the latter, the discount will remain live only for a short while, and the unit is available in limited quantities.

As one of the most premium Garmin watches, this fella stands out with a high-class design and incredible battery life. The unit features a 1.3-inch screen with a sapphire lens that protects the screen from scratches and enables solar charging for an extended battery life of up to 22 days. Yep, this bad boy can keep the lights on much longer than the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

It's just as impressive on the wellness and activity tracking fronts. The unit has advanced training features, including a specialized PacePro feature, a virtual race predictor, real-time stamina, wrist-based running power, and many more. Aside from that, you've got an ECG app, HRV status, continuous heart rate tracking, and a Pulse Ox sensor, to mention just a few.

While incredibly feature-rich and offers stunning battery life, this Fenix watch lacks an AMOLED touchscreen. Its Garmin OS isn't as intuitive to navigate as Wear OS timepieces, which may be a downside for some. Still, if you prioritize outdoor functionality over smartwatch "smarts," this bad boy should make you very happy.

If you think the Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar is good enough to meet your needs, know now's a great time to buy it at its best price. Grab yours at Walmart and save $250.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Garmin Smartwatches - Deals History
91 stories
24 Dec, 2024
Walmart lets you grab the high-class Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar for $250 off
23 Dec, 2024
The exciting Garmin Venu 3S is back at its Black Friday price on Amazon
17 Dec, 2024
It's not too late to save on the Garmin Vivoactive 5 at Amazon
12 Dec, 2024
Grab the Garmin Instinct 2 for 34% off at Amazon and enjoy superb battery life
10 Dec, 2024
Walmart's hit Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition sale is back in the spotlight
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?

Latest News

Next AirPods Pro shape up as a health-tracking tool
Next AirPods Pro shape up as a health-tracking tool
Landmark ruling favors WhatsApp in legal fight against government-grade spyware company
Landmark ruling favors WhatsApp in legal fight against government-grade spyware company
This European country bans TikTok, Trump wants to keep it live in the US
This European country bans TikTok, Trump wants to keep it live in the US
The clock is ticking on this lovely Pixel 9 Pro Fold bargain at Amazon
The clock is ticking on this lovely Pixel 9 Pro Fold bargain at Amazon
How to get a free hotspot and internet service from T-Mobile
How to get a free hotspot and internet service from T-Mobile
U.S. Commerce Secretary calls chip sanctions against China "a fool's errand"
U.S. Commerce Secretary calls chip sanctions against China "a fool's errand"
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless