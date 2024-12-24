Walmart lets you grab the high-class Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar for $250 off
Want a solid Apple Watch Ultra alternative with an impressive battery life? The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar is one perfect option. Being a premium Garmin timepiece, this buddy is quite expensive at its standard price, costing as much as $900. However, it's heavily discounted on Walmart right now, offered for $250 off its MSRP.
To our knowledge, that's also its best price to date. However, Walmart isn't the only merchant to offer this 28% markdown. You can find the 47mm timepiece for ~$650 at Best Buy and Amazon. At the latter, the discount will remain live only for a short while, and the unit is available in limited quantities.
It's just as impressive on the wellness and activity tracking fronts. The unit has advanced training features, including a specialized PacePro feature, a virtual race predictor, real-time stamina, wrist-based running power, and many more. Aside from that, you've got an ECG app, HRV status, continuous heart rate tracking, and a Pulse Ox sensor, to mention just a few.
If you think the Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar is good enough to meet your needs, know now's a great time to buy it at its best price. Grab yours at Walmart and save $250.
As one of the most premium Garmin watches, this fella stands out with a high-class design and incredible battery life. The unit features a 1.3-inch screen with a sapphire lens that protects the screen from scratches and enables solar charging for an extended battery life of up to 22 days. Yep, this bad boy can keep the lights on much longer than the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra.
While incredibly feature-rich and offers stunning battery life, this Fenix watch lacks an AMOLED touchscreen. Its Garmin OS isn't as intuitive to navigate as Wear OS timepieces, which may be a downside for some. Still, if you prioritize outdoor functionality over smartwatch "smarts," this bad boy should make you very happy.
