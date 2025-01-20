Save $211 on the premium Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon is once again throwing a tempting promo on one of the most premium Garmin watches. Today, the Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar Edition is under the spotlight, discounted by 23% from its ~$900 original asking price. With the newer Fenix 8 retailing for over $1,000, this model might be a suitable alternative.
Right off the bat, we should emphasize that the GPS watch was slightly cheaper last month. At the time, Walmart shoppers could get it for $250 less. Currently, however, neither Walmart nor Best Buy have a $250 price cut, leaving you to Amazon's $211 price cut. In case you're wondering, it brings the model down under the $690 mark. That's undoubtedly a steep price, so if you're looking for something more affordable (and with more smart features), consider one of the best smartwatches instead.
While it lacks an OLED touchscreen, the 47mm unit is supremely rugged. That makes it more suitable for passionate athletes and users who spend a lot of time outdoors. What about its workout-tracking capabilities? Well, you get multiple sports apps, allowing you to receive in-depth performance metrics. Moreover, it has dedicated features like training status, endurance score, wrist-based running power, and many more. Put simply, there's nothing this fella keeps hidden from you, regardless of what activity you've taken up.
Ultimately, while it's undoubtedly expensive, the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar is an option premium GPS watch seekers should consider. At 23% off, the unit provides way more value for money. Get yours and save while you can.
As one of the most premium options from the brand, the Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar features everything from an ECG app to preloaded ski and golf course maps. Yep, it's got the whole shebang—a 1.3-inch touchscreen, uber-long battery life (up to 22 days), heart rate tracking (measured every second), superior navigation features, and more!
This Fenix model, albeit a GPS watch, packs some smart features as well. It lets you make contactless payments and download music straight to your wrist, plus it has a built-in flashlight.
