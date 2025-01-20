Save $211 on the premium Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar at Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar, displaying solar intensity and sunset time on its screen.
Amazon is once again throwing a tempting promo on one of the most premium Garmin watches. Today, the Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar Edition is under the spotlight, discounted by 23% from its ~$900 original asking price. With the newer Fenix 8 retailing for over $1,000, this model might be a suitable alternative.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar: 23% off

$211 off (23%)
Amazon is currently selling the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar for 23% off its usual price. Offering advanced performance metrics and an ultra-long battery life, this buddy is a top pick for serious athletes. Get yours and save $211 at Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

Right off the bat, we should emphasize that the GPS watch was slightly cheaper last month. At the time, Walmart shoppers could get it for $250 less. Currently, however, neither Walmart nor Best Buy have a $250 price cut, leaving you to Amazon's $211 price cut. In case you're wondering, it brings the model down under the $690 mark. That's undoubtedly a steep price, so if you're looking for something more affordable (and with more smart features), consider one of the best smartwatches instead.

As one of the most premium options from the brand, the Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar features everything from an ECG app to preloaded ski and golf course maps. Yep, it's got the whole shebang—a 1.3-inch touchscreen, uber-long battery life (up to 22 days), heart rate tracking (measured every second), superior navigation features, and more!

While it lacks an OLED touchscreen, the 47mm unit is supremely rugged. That makes it more suitable for passionate athletes and users who spend a lot of time outdoors. What about its workout-tracking capabilities? Well, you get multiple sports apps, allowing you to receive in-depth performance metrics. Moreover, it has dedicated features like training status, endurance score, wrist-based running power, and many more. Put simply, there's nothing this fella keeps hidden from you, regardless of what activity you've taken up.

This Fenix model, albeit a GPS watch, packs some smart features as well. It lets you make contactless payments and download music straight to your wrist, plus it has a built-in flashlight.

Ultimately, while it's undoubtedly expensive, the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar is an option premium GPS watch seekers should consider. At 23% off, the unit provides way more value for money. Get yours and save while you can.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Garmin Smartwatches - Deals History
96 stories
20 Jan, 2025
Save $211 on the premium Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar at Amazon
18 Jan, 2025
At 20% off, the runner-centric Garmin Forerunner 955 is a hot pick at Amazon
15 Jan, 2025
The advanced Garmin Fenix 7 gets a sizzling-hot $269 discount at Walmart
09 Jan, 2025
Experience superb battery life with the Garmin Venu 3S and save $100 at Amazon
06 Jan, 2025
The superior Garmin Fenix 7X Solar is $270 off at Amazon, but for a limited time
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details
Leaked Galaxy S25 promotional images show off Samsung’s newest phones ahead of launch
Leaked Galaxy S25 promotional images show off Samsung’s newest phones ahead of launch

Latest News

Hurry, less than 24 hours left to grab the Apple Watch Series 9 for $120 off at Best Buy
Hurry, less than 24 hours left to grab the Apple Watch Series 9 for $120 off at Best Buy
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
The budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) gets a splendid $120 discount at the official store
The budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) gets a splendid $120 discount at the official store
Galaxy Z Fold 7 might use lower cost binned Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Galaxy Z Fold 7 might use lower cost binned Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Apple is giving up the chance to easily get more iPhone users
Apple is giving up the chance to easily get more iPhone users
Lifesaving Apple Watch feature came to the rescue of Tim Cook's dad
Lifesaving Apple Watch feature came to the rescue of Tim Cook's dad
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless