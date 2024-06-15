Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The supreme Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar remains $200 cheaper than usual

By
0comments
The supreme Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar remains $200 cheaper than usual
One of the best premium Garmin watches, the Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar, is still available at lower prices. Last month, we saw the high-end wearable at $200 off on Amazon, and now Walmart has stepped into the discount game, offering the same markdown on the wearable. Amazon's own deal is still active and up for grabs, too.

If you remember, the high-end watch first dropped under the $700 mark during last year's Black Friday shopping spree. This obviously means the current deal is quite an exciting one! If you missed the first chance to get it, now's still a great time to score $200 in savings on this solar-charging smartwatch.

The Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar is by no means an affordable item. Usually, it costs about $900, meaning it's quite a big investment even with this $200 price cut. However, you'll get a lot of value for your purchase. After all, the timepiece has all the advanced features an athlete or passionate workout individual could ask for.

Starting with solar charging that lets you use it for up to 22 days, the smartwatch offers considerably fewer stops than any Samsung alternative. It's also very durable, boasting a sturdy design that'll survive almost everything you put it through.

Since this rugged fella is meant for athletes and hardcore outdoor aficionados, this Apple Watch Ultra 2 rival offers advanced training features and multi-band GPS for more accurate and consistent GPS tracking in all environments. Some of its activity-related features include Hill Score, Garmin Coach, and Wrist-Based Running Power.

The high-end Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar also has a touchscreen, measures your heart rate, coaches you to better sleeping habits, tracks stress levels, etc. It also has an ECG app, a built-in flashlight, and a Morning Report with an overview of your HRV status, training outlook, etc. Safety features, Garmin Pay, and music storage are also all here.

It might not be ideal for users who want a top-class smartwatch with some activity-tracking features and plenty of smarts. But for passionate outdoorsy people and athletes, this is one of the best options on the market. If you've always wanted to try it out, act now and get yours at $200 off on Amazon or Walmart.
