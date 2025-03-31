Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
Brilliant Spring Sale deal brings the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 down to its best price on Amazon

Different Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Standard Edition models on a dark background.
How does getting an ultra-premium Garmin timepiece at its lowest price ever sound? If it tickles your fancy, we recommend checking out Amazon's Spring Sale deal on the Epix Pro Gen 2. Currently, the 51mm model retails for a whopping 35% off, landing it under the $650 mark from its ~$1,000 original asking price.

The Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2, 51mm, is $354 off

$354 off (35%)
This limited-time Amazon Spring Sale promo brings the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 down to its best price ever. So, if you're an athlete who needs a rugged and premium timepiece with multiple workout features, definitely consider this one. This is the 51mm Standard Edition of the Garmin watch.
Buy at Amazon

While Walmart and Best Buy also sell this particular Garmin watch at discounted prices, only the e-commerce giant gives you a massive $354 discount. At the other two merchants, you can save $250, which doesn't sound as good for sure. Then again, Amazon's promo probably won't stay live long, so you should really hurry if you want to save big.

This Garmin watch is a worthy Apple Watch Ultra 2 rival, featuring a stunning AMOLED display, unrivaled 31-day battery life, and an advanced set of features any hardcore athlete would appreciate. And now that you can save 35% on it, it's an option you just can't pass up.

But is this GPS watch that good to deserve your investment? Very much so! With its 1.4-inch AMOLED touchscreen with always-on functionality, the unit looks just as premium as the best smartwatches on the market. But it's more than a fashion statement — the Epix Pro Gen 2 offers advanced training features, including real-time stamina measurements, next-gen sleep tracking and HRV status data, endurance score, and many more.

Like most Garmin watches, this timepiece also stands out with superior positioning features. It supports SatIQ technology, which automatically detects the best multi-band system to navigate you through any environment. With onboard ski and golf course maps, round-trip routing, up-ahead features, the unit ensures precise navigation at all times.

Continuous heart rate tracking, safety features, and Pulse Ox measurements are, of course, here as well. And with its insane 31-day battery life in smartwatch mode (with no always-on display), the Epix Pro Gen 2 is indeed one of the best Apple Watch Ultra 2 alternatives.

So, if you're a hardcore athlete looking to get the best performance metrics without paying an ultra-premium price, consider the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2. And don't forget that Amazon's superb 35% discount won't last long, and you might want to act fast.
