The gorgeous Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition is $400 off at Walmart
If you've got an expensive taste on a tight budget, chances are you always look for deals when buying new tech. Well, we've got a fascinating Garmin Epix Gen 2 deal to share with you. It comes straight from Walmart and saves you $400 on the Sapphire Edition unit. That's a magnificent promo you wouldn't want to miss, especially since Amazon offers a humbler $362 discount.
Speaking of Amazon, the retailer actually launched a mind-blowing deal on this Garmin Watch during the October Prime Day event. Briefly, the unit was available for just under $400, meaning you could save $500 on it. That flash promo disappeared into thin air pretty quickly, and we don't believe it'll return before Black Friday 2024. So, if you don't want to wait, just get your $899.99 timepiece at Walmart and save $400.
The Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition is a super high-end GPS smartwatch that rivals the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra units. It sports a stunning always-on 1.3-inch AMOLED display. Since this is the Sapphire unit, you have a robust scratch-resistant sapphire lens protecting your beautiful display. But there's more!
The unit can also measure your stress, respiration and hydration levels. Moreover, the GPS watch keeps your workout performance on track with advanced built-in sports apps, in-depth performance metrics and personalized Garmin Coach training plans.
If you pick the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2, you're getting a larger-sized unit with a 51mm case and 1.4-inch AMOLED display, built-in flagshlight and longer battery life. You can use this fella for up to 31 days between charges in smartwatch mode! Like the non-Pro unit, this model also features countless health and activity-tracking apps and sensors.
Incidentally, this isn't the only Epix model you can now get for less at the seller. Walmart also sells the Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition with a 51mm case for $799, discounting it by $201. This unit usually costs $1,099.99, but Walmart's retail price is $999.99. Why does this matter? It matters because you're actually saving more money than Walmart claims.
With this bad boy on your wrist, you can enjoy up to 16 days of health and wellness tracking per charge. It has every sensor you can expect to find on a premium smartwatch, including Pulse Ox, heart rate, sleep, etc.
16 Oct, 2024
