Save over $300 on the high-end Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition at Amazon
Do you need an advanced smartwatch to keep up with your active lifestyle? Well, you don't have to cough up well over $700 for an Apple Watch Ultra 2. Instead, consider the Garmin Epix Gen 2. Once again, this incredible Apple alternative enjoys a fantastic price cut at Amazon! It's the Sapphire Edition that's got the head-turning 34% markdown, too!
In other words, the White Titanium model, which usually costs almost $900, can now be purchased for under $600. In other words, you get to save $302 on it, which is a fantastic bargain. However, it's not the first time we've seen its price tag plunge so dramatically at the merchant. Last month, for example, it was $311 off at Amazon. Still, you won't find it at cheaper prices at Walmart or Best Buy right now.
Then you have countless activity profiles and apps to help you reach your fitness goals, whatever they may be. And if you need help picking your next workout, the Garmin Coach feature will create adaptable training plans for you.
Aside from looking super-premium, helping you stay on track with your fitness goals, and helping you navigate your way wherever you go, this puppy also monitors your overall health. There's 24/7 health and wellness monitoring on deck, which includes heart rate and respiration tracking, sleep monitoring, Pulse Ox metrics, and many, many more.
With an equally admirable battery life of up to 16 days in smartwatch mode or 42 hours in GPS mode, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition won't give up on you at the worst time. Given all of its incredible features and fantastic battery life, this timepiece is indeed well worth the investment. If you agree, save $302 on one at Amazon while you can!
The Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition is packed with features, sports a gorgeous screen, and more, making it a top investment for many athletes. Unlike some other fitness options from the brand, this bad boy showcases a beautiful 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen. Plus, the Garmin model's display supports Always-On functionality, just like many of the best smartwatches out there.
What if you're into skiing or golfing? No problem! The Epix Gen 2 has 2,000 preloaded SkiView maps covering various ski resorts throughout the globe! It also boasts CourseView maps that cover more than 42,000 golf courses. Let's not forget that you also get TopoActive mapping and Multi-band GNSS support. Indeed, navigating your way with this smartwatch is as easy as pie.
