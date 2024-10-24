Score $380 off the Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition with this splendid Amazon deal

Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

If you need a premium smartwatch with in-depth workout tracking capabilities, you might be better off without an Apple Watch Ultra 2 or Galaxy Watch Ultra. But the Garmin Epix Gen 2 might easily prove ideal for your needs. If you've been following us for a while, you probably know the Sapphire Edition of this timepiece has arrived at lower prices on multiple occasions. And it's now back on sale at Amazon!

Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition: Now $380 off!

The Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition is back on sale at Amazon. Currently, you can score $380 off the White Titanium model, which lands it just under the $520 mark. That's a lovely deal any athlete should consider.
$380 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon

The high-class Garmin Watch usually costs almost $900. However, you can now get it for just under $520. That means you save $380 with Amazon's latest Epix Gen 2 deal. While that's an undeniably attractive discount, the same model was previously a whopping $500 off during October Prime Day (although for no more than a few hours).

Released in 2022, this bad boy certainly isn't as contemporary as the Galaxy Watch Ultra. But it still looks as rugged as Garmin's pieces go, plus it offers multiple features athletes will find handy. For starters, it can track anything from golf to swimming and beyond, showing you training readiness and endurance scores, recovery times, HRV status, and many, many more.

If you're more into surfing, the Epix Gen 2 can show you wave height, wind, surf rating, etc., via the Surfline widget to help you ace every moment. Moreover, it supports multi-band GNSS and features various built-in TopoActive maps. That gives you optimal position accuracy even in densely populated areas.

Undeniably rich in workout-tracking features, this rugged fella follows your overall health just as keenly. It gives you morning reports, tracks your heart rate throughout the day, detects your naps... the list goes on and on! On top of all else, the Garmin timepiece has a good-looking 1.3-inch AMOLED display and an impressive battery life of up to 16 days.

So, do you think the Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition has enough to meet your needs? If so, hurry up and snag it for $380 off before it's too late. And if you don't consider the price cut all that good, why not wait for Black Friday's smartwatch deals? After all, there's always a chance that the jaw-dropping $500 price cut will return this November, however slim it may be.
