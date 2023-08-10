Want a tough smartwatch full of features? Get the premium Garmin fenix 6X Sapphire for $310 OFF from Amazon

Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!
Apple and Samsung may be the kings of the smartwatch market, but real outdoor enthusiasts and athletes know that Garmin is the one that makes the toughest, most durable smartwatches with amazing battery life and a plethora of features designed with active people in mind.

However, many of Garmin's smartwatches also come at a really steep price, and you must be a true outdoor aficionado to get one of these at their usual price tag. That is why now is the time to act and get one if you have always wanted to fancy yourself a nice Garmin smartwatch.

At the moment, Amazon has a really amazing deal on the Garmin fenix 6X Sapphire, offering this premium stylish smartwatch at an incredible 41% discount. This means you will score a whopping $310 in savings if you take advantage of this deal and get yourself a brand-new Garmin fenix 6X Sapphire, which is just unbelievable.

This is a tough smartwatch loaded with features, and it's perfect for people with an active lifestyle.
The Garmin fenix 6X Sapphire is tough as nails and perfectly capable of surviving harsh environments. Furthermore, it's literally loaded with features. This article would have been a really, really long one if we had listed all the fitness functions that the Garmin fenix 6X Sapphire offers. In addition to its plethora of sports features, the watch also supports smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and Garmin's Connect IQ Store through which you can download various apps directly on your fenix 6X Sapphire.

Oh, and there is no "up to three days of battery life" here as there is on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and the Apple Watch Ultra. The Garmin fenix 6X Sapphire lasts up to 21 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode.

We can talk on and on about how incredible the Garmin fenix 6X Sapphire really is, but the most incredible feature of this smartwatch is the discount that it currently enjoys at Amazon. As you can see, the watch is indeed one of the best smartwatches for fitness and outdoor enthusiasts on the market and can now be yours for way, way less than usual. This makes it a real bargain and just irresistible. This is why we strongly advise you to take advantage of this deal while it's available!

