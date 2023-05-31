Garmin launches new premium Epix Pro and Fenix 7 Pro series smartwatches
Garmin is back in the news with two new ranges of expensive smartwatches aimed at explorers. If you love to hike a lot, these types of smartwatches are the perfect tool to allow you to navigate treacherous routes. Of course, the better the smartwatch, the higher the price.
Let’s start with Garmin’s new top-tier smartwatches, the Epix Pro series, which feature crystal-clear AMOLED display, rugged design and very good battery life. Customers can choose from three size options – 42mm, 47mm, and 51mm, but the rest of the features are similar. Unless you go for the Sapphire Editions, which are slightly more expensive. The Epix Pro smartwatches have a retail price starting at $900.
Moving on to the new Fenix 7 Pro smartwatches, these come in three sizes – 42mm, 47mm, and 51mm, with options for standard and Sapphire Editions. Although they’re more expensive than traditional smartwatches, they don’t cost more than the Epix Pro models. Suggested retail prices for Fenix 7 Pro smartwatches start at $800.
Each Fenix 7 Pro smartwatch features a built-in LED flashlight and solar charging lens that offers up to 37 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 139 days in expedition mode. The pixels, backlight and solar panel have been redesigned to improve indoor readability, without sacrificing the sunlight performance of the MIP display.
Apart from the full-color AMOLED display, each of these high-end smartwatches include a so-called Red Shift Mode that changes display colors to shades of red to make it more visible in darker conditions and reduce customers’ sleep cycle disturbance. Also, they come with optimized heart rate sensor, weather map overlays, relief shading, as well as new, preloaded activities like soccer, basketball, racquet sports, horseback riding and many more.
Garmin Fenix 7 Pro
In addition to the standard activities, the new Fenix 7 Pro smartwatches include whitewater rafting, motocross, overlanding and dozens of other new activities. Other highlights of Garmin’s premium smartwatches include heart rate sensor, weather map overlays, relief shading, as well as endurance and hill scores.
