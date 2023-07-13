Save a whopping $300 on Garmin's expensive epix Gen 2 premium smartwatch

Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Garmin had many of its smartwatches on sale during Prime Day, and many are still discounted including the company’s expensive epix Gen 2 premium smartwatch. This wearable device typically sells for as low as $900 just because it’s made from luxurious materials (sapphire, titanium).

The epix Gen 2 is a smartwatch designed specifically for active people, so it comes with a lot of fitness-related features and sports apps. The model on sale at Amazon right now has a 1.3-inch always-on AMOLED and promises to offer up to 16 days (gesture) or up to 5 days (always-on) of battery life with smartwatch mode enabled.

While GPS mode is on, battery life will drop to up to 42 hours (gesture) or up to 30 hours (always-on). It’s a pretty decent battery, although not exactly out of the ordinary for a premium smartwatch.

Garmin epix Gen 2

Premium active smartwatch, touchscreen AMOLED display, Adventure Watch with Advanced Features, Slate Steel
$300 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon


As mentioned earlier, the epix Gen 2 comes with built-in sports apps, performance metrics and Garmin Coach adaptable training plans. In addition, you get 24/7 health and wellness monitoring features that provide estimates for Pulse Ox, heart rate, respiration, stress, and advanced sleep monitoring.

Once again, this is nothing out of the ordinary for a premium smartwatch, yet still very nice features to have. What makes it stand out is the fact that it comes preloaded with SkiView maps for 2,000 worldwide ski resorts and CourseView maps for more than 42,000 golf courses, so if you’re into these sports, this smartwatch will definitely help.

The best part is that Amazon has a lovely limited-time deal on Garmin’s epix Gen 2, so if you’ve been eying this premium smartwatch, now would be a good time to check this promotion. As the title says, the epix Gen 2 is $300 off, but make sure to pick the Slate Steel model, the one that lacks titanium bezel. The other two models that feature both sapphire display and titanium bezel cost $1,000 and are getting very small discounts.

