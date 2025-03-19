The premium Garmin Epix Gen 2 gets another stunning $490 discount at Amazon

Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

Are you a Garmin watch fan? In that case, we recommend you check out one of the best Galaxy Watch Ultra alternatives — the Epix Gen 2. Usually retailing at the price of a flagship Android phone (~$900), the timepiece is once again 54% off, a jaw-dropping discount you won't regret snatching. The promo is live on Amazon, but it might not stay up for long, so don't waste your time.

Save a whopping 54% on the Garmin Epix Gen 2

$490 off (54%)
Amazon has launched another stunning Garmin Epix Gen 2 promo, slashing a whopping $490 off the unit's price tag. That brings it to an irresistible asking price you shouldn't overlook. The promo is exclusively available on Amazon right now.
Buy at Amazon

This Garmin watch has been 54% off before, most recently in February. It was even cheaper in 2024 when Walmart briefly sold it for only $399.99. What about Amazon's current discount — can you find the $490 price cut elsewhere? We checked and discovered no matching promos at Walmart and Best Buy. In other words, if you want to save an insanely good bargain on the premium Epix Gen 2, Amazon is your best pick.

Rivaling many of the best smartwatches, this timepiece offers a massive range of features, a beautiful 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen with always-on features, and up to 16 days of battery life. Not only that, you also get multi-band GNSS support for superior positioning in all environments.

Like most Garmin watches, this bad boy emphasizes workout tracking, featuring multiple built-in sports apps, and advanced performance metrics. As if that's not enough, you get Garmin Coach support, which provides adaptable training plans. For runners, the model offers wrist-based running power and dynamics, a race widget, and more.

What about health monitoring? With the Epix Gen 2, you get continuous heart rate, respiration tracking, and Pulse Ox estimations, among others. As you can see, it's indeed a feature-packed timepiece you shouldn't overlook. Let's not neglect the impressive battery life of up to 16 days in smartwatch mode, and you've got a really solid timepiece.

The best part? You can buy it for a whopping 54% off its original price on Amazon. Act fast and snatch one for just under $410 before this stunning deal goes poof.
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

