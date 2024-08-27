The new 'ultraperformance' Garmin Enduro 3 smartwatch offers up to 90 days of battery life





Big, strong, light, and incredibly powerful





That 51mm footprint makes the Garmin Enduro 3 just as big as the largest Fenix 8 variant, but somehow, this thing manages to tip the scales at only 63 grams (compared to 92 grams for a 51mm Fenix 8) despite being overall thicker, at 15.7mm (versus 14.7mm).





That's made possible mainly by a "comfortable UltraFit" nylon band that accompanies the otherwise very robust fiber-reinforced polymer case, titanium bezel, and Power Sapphire lens of the Enduro 3 in Garmin's attempt to strike a perfect balance between long-term durability and all-day (or rather all-month) comfort.









Not advertised as a rugged device per se, this is clearly meant to provide yet another alternative to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for adventurous users interested more in exploring the (real-life) wilderness and less in how many fancy apps their smartwatch can run.





Unlike the aforementioned Fenix 8, the Garmin Enduro 3 has no AMOLED display option, supporting instead solar charging technology as standard. That can help you squeeze up to a monumental 90 days (yes, three whole months) of life out of a not-too-shabby 1.4-inch touchscreen with 280 x 280 pixel resolution, which of course goes down to "only" 36 days if you don't actually use solar charging for whatever reason (like the total absence of natural light around you).





way more than what all the That's stillmore than what all the best smartwatches (with AMOLED screens) out there can offer in the battery life department, and what's perhaps most impressive about the hot new Enduro 3 is that it doesn't appear to make any compromises whatsoever on the health and fitness tracking front.

So much to love, so much to pay





Yes, ladies and gents, this absolute battery life beast can keep an eye on pretty much everything that matters for every possible type of user, from your heart rate to your blood oxygen levels, all-day stress, body battery energy, sleep quality, hydration, respiration rate, menstrual cycle, and yes, even ECG.



On top of it all, the Enduro 3 promises to provide "enhanced" map navigation, not only guaranteeing you will always find your way back home from your outdoor adventures, but suggesting the best routes for your runs based on the distance you want to cover. And if you do ever get lost in a dark, scary forest, you can use the built-in LED flashlight to get out of trouble without draining the smartwatch's battery... very fast.









Available in a single color option in addition to just the one 51mm case size, the $899.99 Garmin Enduro 3 should arrive at your doorstep in no more than a few days... if you order it right now on its manufacturer's official US website.





Is the Enduro 3 affordable? Not at all. Will it match the presumably fast-approaching Apple Watch Ultra 3 in departments like screen brightness, connectivity, and app support? Absolutely not. But for a certain type of user with a particular set of skills and preferences, it's probably the best option on the market today, and we don't expect any company (be it Apple, Samsung, or Google) to change that anytime soon.