Uh oh! Dummy units of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 show that the gap remains despite new hinge

Back in June, tipster @Tech_Reve showed off a live image of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 dressed up in a case for a night out on the town. One photo of the device showed a view that made it appear as though there was no gap between the sides when the device was closed. Today, SlashLeaks posted images of Galaxy Z Flip 5 dummy units that show the device in white and in black. While the large 3.4-inch folder-shaped external display is definitely noticeable, a video starring the two dummy units reveals a gap when the clamshell foldable is shut.

A new waterdrop hinge is supposed to allow the phone to close flat and if you view the video posted on the SlashLeaks site, you can clearly see the gap when the device is closed. The new larger 3.4-inch Cover Screen is supposed to allow users to interact with various apps including some Google apps like Maps, Messages, and YouTube that Google reportedly revamped so that they work better on the external display. This way, Galaxy Z Flip 5 users can get much accomplished without having to open up the device.





When the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is opened, it is expected to reveal a 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED display and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset. The front of the phone will feature a 12MP primary Wide camera and a 12MP Wide-angle camera. On the internal display, we should find a 10MP selfie snapper. Rumored colors include Beige, Grey, Light pink, and Light green. Exclusive colors might feature Blue, Green, Platinum, and Yellow.









The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be unveiled on July 26th during Samsung's next Unpacked event which will include the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the book-style foldable that is Yin to the Galaxy Z Flip 5's Yang (or is it the other way?). The Galaxy Watch 6 and premium Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will appear right on time during the event which will also introduce the Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.







