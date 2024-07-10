So, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim (a.k.a. Ultra) is not happening, is it?
Up Next:
"Stop trying to make the Galaxy Z 6 Fold Slim (a.k.a. Ultra) happen. It is not going to happen!" – this, reportedly, can be heard over at Samsung headquarters. However, it absolutely has to materialize. Here's why!
Okay, let's start from the beginning – in the last year up until now, there were several times when we heard about a possible Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim – as the name suggests, it was said to be a proper book style foldable, only thinner. Also, it was rumored to come with a bigger display. Hence, the "Ultra" alias was born.
However, a report from the always informative German site WinFuture now tells a different story.
The new report focuses on rumors circulating that Samsung has halted the launch of a version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim. Internally, it remains uncertain whether this launch will proceed.
Also, there's an upcoming book style foldable from Xiaomi – the Mix Fold 4. This is claimed to be released globally as the "world’s slimmest foldable", but we'll have to wait and see what's what. Any way, it's going to be slim for sure.
Let's not forget that Apple is also rumored to release a thinner handset at a point in the future – we reported about a possible iPhone 17 Slim recently. It's claimed that the iPhone 17 series will replace the current iPhone Plus variant with the iPhone 17 Slim, which will carry a slimmer design.
Okay, let's start from the beginning – in the last year up until now, there were several times when we heard about a possible Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim – as the name suggests, it was said to be a proper book style foldable, only thinner. Also, it was rumored to come with a bigger display. Hence, the "Ultra" alias was born.
According to the highly experienced display industry analyst Ross Young, this bigger and thinner foldable Samsung was considering the idea that they need something thinner than the Z Fold 6's 12.1mm, and an expansion of the 7.6 and 6.3-inch screens.
However, a report from the always informative German site WinFuture now tells a different story.
The new report focuses on rumors circulating that Samsung has halted the launch of a version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim. Internally, it remains uncertain whether this launch will proceed.
This, in my humble opinion, won't fly. Here's why: it's because the Honor Magic V2 exists. This foldable bijou (9.9mm, 231g) is both thinner and lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 5. What's more, Honor is getting ready to release another ultra-thin foldable: the Honor Magic V3. There are already leaked live images that leave nothing to the imagination. The alleged Magic V3 is claimed to be even thinner than the Magic V2, so… You get the picture, right?
Also, there's an upcoming book style foldable from Xiaomi – the Mix Fold 4. This is claimed to be released globally as the "world’s slimmest foldable", but we'll have to wait and see what's what. Any way, it's going to be slim for sure.
Let's not forget that Apple is also rumored to release a thinner handset at a point in the future – we reported about a possible iPhone 17 Slim recently. It's claimed that the iPhone 17 series will replace the current iPhone Plus variant with the iPhone 17 Slim, which will carry a slimmer design.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: