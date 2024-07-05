Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 tipped to release globally as the world’s slimmest foldable
Honor and Samsung are not the only ones that plan to launch new foldable smartphones this month. Chinese handset maker Xiaomi is expected to introduce at least two new foldables as early as July: Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip.
Both Xiaomi smartphones will be initially launched in China, but rumor has it that at least one of them, the Mix Fold 4, will be released internationally by the end of the year.
Currently, the Magic V2 is the world’s slimmest foldable (9.9mm), but Honor says its upcoming Magic V3 will be even thinner. Ice Universe says that the Mix Fold 4 will also drop below the 10mm mark.
It’s unclear whether or not the other foldable Xiaomi plans to launch in China later this month, the Mix Flip, will also be released internationally, but a previous report claims that Xiaomi’s clamshell foldable will also go the global route.
Besides being the world’s slimmest foldable, the Mix Fold 4 is also rumored to be the first of its kind to feature water resistance rating. Previous reports claim the Mix Fold 4 comes with a quad camera setup (50MP + 60MP + 12MP + 10MP) and a large 5,000 mAh battery.
If Xiaomi plans to introduce its new foldables this month, the Chinese company should confirm the event in the next few weeks. Otherwise, the launch might not happen until August, which was exactly what happened with the previous Mix Fold models.
Reliable leaker Ice Universe claims that the Mix Fold 4 will be Xiaomi’s first Mix Fold model to launch globally. Not only that, but the tipster says that the Mix Fold 4 will become the world’s thinnest foldables available on the market.
The Mix Fold 4 was previously rumored to remain exclusive to China, just like the other two Xiaomi foldables, but it looks like the handset maker is ready to compete with other brands on a global level.
