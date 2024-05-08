Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Galaxy Z Fold 6 screen protector leak shows a tad wider, but still very narrow cover display

By
1comment
Galaxy Z Fold 6 screen protector leak shows a tad wider, but still very narrow outer display
*Header image: the Z Fold 5 (Image Source - PhoneArena)

Earlier this year we heard spicy rumors about a potential larger aspect ratio of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 (outer screen). Basically, rumors pointed to Samsung going more toward the Pixel Fold look instead of the thin and tall Z Fold 5 look.

However, as we approach the summer when the foldables are expected to be unveiled to the public, a dramatic change is getting less likely. Now, a leak coming from reliable tipster IceUniverse shows screen protectors for the Z Fold 6, showing that the outer display will be a tad wider, but not as much as previously rumored.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaked screen protectors show the change to the outer display aspect ratio


Right now, the Fold 5's aspect ratio (for the cover screen, the screen you look at when the phone is folded) is around 23:9. It's made to be able to be used as a regular phone, and some people swear by the thin and tall display. Others, however, find it inconvenient for typing, browsing, or other tasks, as it's too tall and too narrow.

Now, the shared screen protectors (alleged) show that we'll probably be getting a slightly wider outer display. It is said to grow from 57mm wide on the Fold 5 to around 60mm on the Fold 6.



The corners of the leaked screen protectors also appear sharper, which could indicate a more Galaxy S24-like design and less of Fold 5's rounder, softer corners.

All in all, the aspect ratio will then probably go to around 22:9. It will still be a very tall and narrow screen, and it seems the difference isn't as dramatic. For reference, the OnePlus Open's aspect ratio is 20:9, more like a normal phone like a Galaxy S24 Ultra (19.5:9).


For me specifically, this rumor seems quite disappointing. I'd argue a wider screen will make the Fold 6 more usable when folded, for times when you might not want to unfold it (like, if you're in a crowded subway but you still want to text your friends, etc).

We hear other rumors about the foldable that also are somewhat unsettling: like the fact that the camera system might not get upgrades, for one. We'll have to wait and see to know for sure, but Samsung will need to come up with something strategic to make the Fold 6 stand out. And we're yet to learn what this might be.

We also have rumors about an Ultra model, though, and maybe that will be Samsung's star of the show in the summer unpacked. Maybe that's where the company is focusing. Hopefully, there will be enough upgrades and fanciness to erase the growing disappointment from rumors around the Fold 6.

