Galaxy Z Fold 6 screen protector leak shows a tad wider, but still very narrow cover display

*Header image: the Z Fold 5 (Image Source - PhoneArena)







Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaked screen protectors show the change to the outer display aspect ratio

Now, the shared screen protectors (alleged) show that we'll probably be getting a slightly wider outer display. It is said to grow from 57mm wide on the Fold 5 to around 60mm on the Fold 6.











Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 exterior screen tempered film reveals exterior screen design. pic.twitter.com/AyQ5OCPTNV — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) May 7, 2024





All in all, the aspect ratio will then probably go to around 22:9. It will still be a very tall and narrow screen, and it seems the difference isn't as dramatic. For reference, the OnePlus Open 's aspect ratio is 20:9, more like a normal phone like a Galaxy S24 Ultra (19.5:9).



