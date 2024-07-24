Galaxy Z Fold 6 PhoneArena Camera Score: Great, but no major leap forward

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Galaxy Z Fold 6 camera score
Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold 6 has just completed the full scope of the PhoneArena Camera Score test, and we can finally lash out the verdict.

Learn all about this phone's camera here:

For yet another year in a row, Samsung has decided to use the same camera general setup on its flagship foldable phone. While Samsung has seemingly improved the ultra-wide camera, despite the specs being identical to last year's Galaxy Z Fold 5, we don't see any serious improvements in image quality. 

This doesn't mean that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 delivers bad image quality, no. In fact, thanks to improvements in image-processing and algorithms, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 fares better in our tests than the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

However, the competition surely isn't sleeping. Rivals like the OnePlus Open, which is already nearly a year old, are delivering better image quality. We are not even mentioning upcoming foldable phones, like the OnePlus Open 2 and the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, coming this year that could definitely upset the situation and further leave the Galaxy Z Fold 6 behind. 

Below, you will find a summary of the PhoneArena Camera Score test for the Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
PhoneArena Camera Score
BEST 154
142
PhoneArena Photo Score
BEST 160
147
Main (wide)
BEST 85
79
Zoom
BEST 27
22
Ultra-wide
BEST 25
20
Selfie
BEST 30
26
PhoneArena Video Score
BEST 149
136
Main (wide)
BEST 79
72
Zoom
BEST 24
20
Ultra-wide
BEST 23
18
Selfie
BEST 28
26

And here's how the camera performs in real life.


If you're interested in the Galaxy Z Fold 6, then also feel free to check out:


Peter Kostadinov Mobile Tech News and Reviews Journalist
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless