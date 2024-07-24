Galaxy Z Fold 6 PhoneArena Camera Score: Great, but no major leap forward
Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold 6 has just completed the full scope of the PhoneArena Camera Score test, and we can finally lash out the verdict.
For yet another year in a row, Samsung has decided to use the same camera general setup on its flagship foldable phone. While Samsung has seemingly improved the ultra-wide camera, despite the specs being identical to last year's Galaxy Z Fold 5, we don't see any serious improvements in image quality.
This doesn't mean that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 delivers bad image quality, no. In fact, thanks to improvements in image-processing and algorithms, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 fares better in our tests than the Galaxy Z Fold 5.
However, the competition surely isn't sleeping. Rivals like the OnePlus Open, which is already nearly a year old, are delivering better image quality. We are not even mentioning upcoming foldable phones, like the OnePlus Open 2 and the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, coming this year that could definitely upset the situation and further leave the Galaxy Z Fold 6 behind.
Below, you will find a summary of the PhoneArena Camera Score test for the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
PhoneArena Camera Score
BEST 154
142
PhoneArena Photo Score
BEST 160
147
BEST 85
79
BEST 27
22
BEST 25
20
BEST 30
26
PhoneArena Video Score
BEST 149
136
BEST 79
72
BEST 24
20
BEST 23
18
BEST 28
26
And here's how the camera performs in real life.
